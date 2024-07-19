How to install Windows 10 on new SSD without usb?

If you have recently acquired a new SSD (Solid State Drive) and want to install Windows 10 on it without using a USB drive, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Requirements
Before we begin, it’s important to ensure you have the necessary equipment and software to proceed with the installation. Here’s what you need:
1. A computer running Windows 7 or later.
2. A blank SSD where you want to install Windows 10 (ensure it is connected and recognized by your computer).
3. A stable internet connection.
4. A Windows 10 installation ISO file.
5. A valid Windows product key.
Step-by-Step Guide
Now that you have everything you need, let’s dive into the step-by-step process of installing Windows 10 on your new SSD without using a USB drive.
Step 1: Mount the Windows 10 ISO
Download the Windows 10 installation ISO file from the official Microsoft website. Once the download is complete, right-click on the ISO file and select “Mount.” This action will create a virtual drive with the contents of the ISO file.
Step 2: Run Setup
Open the virtual drive created in the previous step and locate the “Setup” file. Double-click on it to initiate the installation process.
Step 3: Select Installation Options
Follow the on-screen instructions provided by the Windows 10 installation wizard. When asked to choose an installation option, select “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced).”
Step 4: Choose the SSD
Next, you will see a list of available drives. Choose your new SSD where you want to install Windows 10. Be cautious not to select any other drive, as this will lead to data loss.
Step 5: Begin the Installation
Click on the “Next” button to start the installation process. Windows 10 will begin copying the necessary files to your SSD and then proceed with the installation.
Step 6: Configure Windows 10
Once the installation is complete, the system will restart. Follow the on-screen instructions to configure your Windows 10 settings, such as region, language, and keyboard preferences.
Step 7: Activate Windows 10
To activate your copy of Windows 10, enter your valid Windows product key when prompted. This step is essential to ensure your operating system is genuine and receives regular updates.
Congratulations! You have successfully installed Windows 10 on your new SSD without the need for a USB drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use an external hard drive instead of an SSD?
No, this guide specifically focuses on installing Windows 10 on a new SSD.
2. What should I do if Windows does not recognize my SSD?
Ensure that your SSD is properly connected to your computer and recognized in the BIOS. If the problem persists, you may need to update your motherboard’s firmware or check for driver updates.
3. Can I install Windows 10 without an internet connection?
While an internet connection is not mandatory, it is highly recommended to have a stable internet connection during the installation process to ensure you have the latest updates.
4. Can I install Windows 10 on a pre-existing SSD with data?
Yes, you can install Windows 10 on a pre-existing SSD with data, but it is advisable to back up your data before proceeding, as the installation process will wipe the selected drive.
5. Is it necessary to format the SSD before installing Windows 10?
No, the Windows 10 installer will format the SSD automatically during the installation process.
6. What if I don’t have a Windows product key?
While it is possible to install and use Windows 10 without a product key, you will have limited functionality and receive constant reminders to activate your copy.
7. Can I install Windows 10 without any operating system installed?
Yes, you can install Windows 10 on a computer that does not have any existing operating systems. Simply follow the steps mentioned in this guide.
8. What is the minimum system requirement for installing Windows 10?
The minimum system requirements for Windows 10 include a 1 GHz or faster processor, 1 GB RAM for 32-bit systems or 2 GB RAM for 64-bit systems, and 16 GB of free hard disk space.
9. Can I use this method to install Windows 10 on a laptop?
Yes, this method works for both desktop computers and laptops.
10. How long does the installation process take?
The installation process can vary depending on your computer’s hardware specifications, but it typically takes around 20-30 minutes to complete.
11. Can I install Windows 10 without a license key?
Yes, you can install and use Windows 10 without a license key, but you will have restricted access to some features and receive frequent activation reminders.
12. What should I do if the installation fails?
Make sure you have followed each step carefully. If the installation fails, restart the process from the beginning and ensure that your hardware meets the system requirements.