How to install Windows 10 on new SSD from usb?

If you’ve recently acquired a new solid-state drive (SSD) and want to install Windows 10 on it from a USB, you’re in luck! This guide will walk you through the process step-by-step and ensure a smooth installation.
Prerequisites
Before we begin, here are the things you’ll need:
1. A USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB
2. A valid Windows 10 product key
3. A computer or laptop with a working USB port
4. Your new SSD properly connected to your computer (either internally or via an external enclosure)
Creating a Bootable USB Drive with Windows 10
Creating a bootable USB drive will allow you to install Windows 10 on your new SSD. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool from the official Microsoft website**.
2. Once the tool is downloaded, **launch it**.
3. **Accept the terms and conditions** presented to you.
4. Choose the option that says, “**Create installation media for another PC**,” and click **Next**.
5. Select your preferred language, edition, and architecture (32-bit or 64-bit), then click **Next**.
6. Choose the “USB flash drive” option and locate the USB drive you wish to use for the installation. Click **Next**.
7. The tool will begin downloading and creating the bootable USB drive. This may take some time.
8. Once the process is complete, you will have a bootable USB drive with Windows 10.
Installing Windows 10 on Your New SSD
Now that you have a bootable USB drive, follow these steps to install Windows 10 on your new SSD:
1. **Shut down your computer** and ensure that the new SSD is properly connected.
2. **Insert the bootable USB drive** into a USB port on your computer.
3. **Power on your computer** and enter your computer’s BIOS settings by pressing the appropriate key (usually Del, F2, or F10) during startup. Note: The key to enter BIOS may vary depending on your computer manufacturer.
4. Once in the BIOS, **navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section** and select the USB drive as the primary boot device. Save the changes and exit the BIOS.
5. Your computer will now boot from the USB drive and display the Windows 10 installation screen.
6. **Follow the on-screen instructions** to set up your language preferences, time zone, and keyboard layout.
7. When prompted, **enter your Windows 10 product key**.
8. **Choose “Custom installation”**, and you’ll be presented with a list of available drives.
9. **Select your new SSD** and click **Next** to begin the installation process. Note: Clicking “Next” here will erase all data on the selected drive, so ensure that you have backed up any important files beforehand.
10. Windows 10 will now begin installing on your new SSD. The process may take some time, so be patient.
11. Once the installation is complete, your computer will **reboot**.
12. **Remove the USB drive** from your computer and let Windows 10 boot from the SSD.
13. Finally, **follow the on-screen instructions** to complete the initial setup of Windows 10.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use a USB drive with less than 8GB for the installation?
No, you must use a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB to accommodate the Windows 10 installation files.
2. Can I install Windows 10 on my SSD without a product key?
No, a valid Windows 10 product key is required to complete the installation.
3. Is it possible to use an external SSD for the installation?
Yes, as long as the external SSD is properly formatted and connected to your computer, you can use it for the Windows 10 installation.
4. Can I use this method to upgrade my existing Windows installation to Windows 10?
Yes, you can use a bootable USB drive to upgrade your existing Windows installation to Windows 10. Just follow the on-screen instructions and choose the upgrade option.
5. Can I create a bootable USB drive using a Mac?
Yes, you can use the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool on a Mac to create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10 installation on a PC.
6. Do I need to backup my data before installing Windows 10 on the new SSD?
Yes, it is recommended to backup any important data before proceeding with the installation, as the process will erase all data on the selected drive.
7. Can I install Windows 10 on multiple drives?
Yes, during the installation process, you can choose to install Windows 10 on multiple drives if you have more than one SSD or HDD connected to your computer.
8. What if my computer doesn’t boot from the USB drive?
Make sure you’ve correctly set the USB drive as the primary boot device in your computer’s BIOS settings. Try reinserting the USB drive or using a different USB port.
9. Can I use a different tool to create a bootable USB drive?
Yes, there are other third-party tools available that can create bootable USB drives for Windows 10 installation. However, using the official Windows 10 Media Creation Tool is the recommended method.
10. Will I lose all my data from the old hard drive when installing Windows 10 on the new SSD?
No, installing Windows 10 on the new SSD will not affect your old hard drive. However, you should make sure to select the correct drive during the installation process to avoid any accidental data loss.
11. Can I switch back to my old hard drive after installing Windows 10 on the new SSD?
Yes, you can switch back to your old hard drive if you wish. However, you’ll need to change the boot order in the BIOS settings to boot from the old hard drive.
12. Can I use the same Windows 10 product key for multiple installations?
No, a Windows 10 product key can only be used for one installation at a time.