How to install Windows 10 on new pc without usb?

How to Install Windows 10 on a New PC Without USB?
If you’ve just built a new PC or need to reinstall Windows 10 on an existing computer, the most commonly used method is to create a bootable USB drive. However, what should you do if you don’t have a USB drive or if it’s not available at the moment? Fortunately, there are alternative methods available that allow you to install Windows 10 on a new PC without the need for a USB drive. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Method 1: Install Windows 10 Using an External Hard Drive
One of the options you have when it comes to installing Windows 10 without a USB is to use an external hard drive. Follow the steps below to proceed:
1. Connect the external hard drive to your new PC and ensure it is recognized.
2. Download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website.
3. Open the ISO file and extract its contents to the external hard drive.
4. Restart your computer and access the boot menu by pressing the appropriate key on startup.
5. Select the external hard drive as the boot device and proceed with the installation process.
Method 2: Install Windows 10 Using a DVD
Another way to install Windows 10 without a USB drive is by using a DVD. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Burn the Windows 10 ISO file onto a DVD using a reliable burning software.
2. Insert the DVD into your new PC’s DVD drive.
3. Restart your computer and access the boot menu.
4. Choose the DVD drive as the boot device and continue with the installation process.
Method 3: Install Windows 10 Using Network Installation
If you have access to a network, you can use network installation to install Windows 10 on your new PC. Follow these steps to proceed:
1. Ensure both your new PC and the machine hosting the Windows 10 installation files are connected to the same network.
2. On your new PC, access the boot menu and select network boot as the boot device.
3. Follow the prompts and select the appropriate network share or server hosting the Windows 10 installation files.
4. Proceed with the installation process as directed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. Can I install Windows 10 without a USB or DVD?
A1. Yes, you can install Windows 10 without a USB or DVD using methods such as external hard drives or network installation.
Q2. Is it safe to download Windows 10 ISO from unofficial sources?
A2. No, it is strongly recommended to download the Windows 10 ISO file only from the official Microsoft website to ensure authenticity and security.
Q3. How can I access the boot menu on my new PC?
A3. The key to access the boot menu varies depending on the computer manufacturer. Commonly used keys include F2, F12, ESC, or DEL. Check your computer’s manual or manufacturer’s website for the specific key.
Q4. Can I use a different operating system to create the bootable media?
A4. Yes, you can use another Windows PC or even a Mac to create bootable media for installing Windows 10 on a new PC without a USB drive.
Q5. Can I use an SD card instead of a USB drive?
A5. Yes, if your computer supports booting from an SD card, you can use it as an alternative to a USB drive for installing Windows 10.
Q6. What if my new PC doesn’t have a DVD drive?
A6. If your new PC lacks a DVD drive, you can connect an external DVD drive via USB and use it for installation.
Q7. Is network installation faster than USB or DVD installation?
A7. Network installation speed depends on the network infrastructure and the computer’s network capabilities. It may be faster or slower compared to USB or DVD installation depending on these factors.
Q8. Can I install Windows 10 on multiple PCs without using a USB?
A8. Yes, after creating bootable media using one of the methods mentioned, you can use it to install Windows 10 on multiple PCs without the need for a USB drive.
Q9. Can I use an external SSD instead of a USB drive?
A9. Yes, if your external SSD connects via USB and is recognized as a bootable device by your computer, you can use it to install Windows 10.
Q10. Are there any limitations to installing Windows 10 without a USB?
A10. As long as your computer supports booting from the chosen device (external hard drive, DVD, or network installation), there shouldn’t be any significant limitations to installing Windows 10.
Q11. Should I backup my data before installing Windows 10 without a USB?
A11. It is always a good practice to backup your data before performing any major system changes, including installing Windows 10.
Q12. Can I install Windows 10 without a USB on a computer with no operating system?
A12. Yes, you can install Windows 10 without a USB on a computer with no operating system by using one of the alternative methods mentioned, such as external hard drives, DVDs, or network installation.
By following these alternative methods, you can successfully install Windows 10 on your new PC even without a USB drive. Whether you choose an external hard drive, DVD, or network installation, these methods offer flexibility and convenience, ensuring a smooth installation process without relying solely on USB.