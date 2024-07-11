How to install Windows 10 on bootable usb?

Introduction
Windows 10 is a widely used operating system that offers various features and advantages to its users. Installing Windows 10 on a bootable USB drive can be beneficial in many situations, such as when you want to upgrade your operating system, perform a clean installation, or troubleshoot your computer. This article will guide you through the process of creating a bootable USB drive and installing Windows 10 on it.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into the process, make sure you have the following:
– A computer running Windows 7, 8, or 10.
– A USB drive with at least 8 GB of storage capacity.
– A valid Windows 10 license or product key.
Creating a Bootable USB Drive
1. Download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool: Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.
2. Launch the Media Creation Tool: Run the Media Creation Tool on your computer.
3. Accept the license terms: Read and accept the license terms to proceed.
4. Select “Create installation media (USB flash drive, DVD, or ISO file) for another PC”: Choose this option and click “Next.”
5. Select the desired language, edition, and architecture: Choose the options that match your requirements and click “Next.”
6. Select “USB flash drive”: Choose this option and click “Next.”
7. Choose the correct USB drive: Make sure the correct USB drive is selected, then click “Next.”
8. Downloading and creating the bootable USB drive: The tool will now download the necessary files and create the bootable USB drive. This process may take some time.
9. Completion: Once the process is complete, you’ll see a “Your USB flash drive is ready!” message. Click “Finish.”
Now that you have a bootable USB drive, you’re ready to install Windows 10 using it. Follow these steps:
1. Insert the bootable USB drive: Plug the bootable USB drive into the computer where you want to install Windows 10.
2. Restart your computer: Restart your computer and enter the BIOS or boot menu by pressing the designated key during the startup process (usually F2, F12, or Del).
3. Select the bootable USB drive: Use the arrow keys to navigate the boot menu and select the USB drive as the primary boot device. Save the changes and exit the BIOS or boot menu.
4. Windows 10 setup: Your computer will now boot from the USB drive and initiate the Windows 10 setup process.
5. Language and other preferences: Choose your preferred language, time format, and keyboard layout, then click “Next.”
6. Install now: Click “Install now” to begin the installation process.
7. Enter the product key: Enter your valid Windows 10 license or product key when prompted and click “Next.”
8. Accept the license terms: Read and accept the license terms to proceed.
9. Choose the installation type: Select either “Upgrade” to keep your files and settings, or “Custom” to perform a clean installation. For most cases, it is recommended to choose “Custom” for a fresh start.
10. Select the installation drive: Choose the drive where you want to install Windows 10. If necessary, you can create, delete, or format partitions during this step.
11. Installing Windows 10: The setup will now install Windows 10 on the selected drive. This process may take a while.
12. Finalize the setup: Once the installation is complete, follow the on-screen instructions to finalize the setup, including setting up your account, privacy settings, and personalization options.
Congratulations! You have successfully installed Windows 10 on a bootable USB drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable Windows 10 installation?
Yes, you can use any USB drive with at least 8 GB of storage capacity.
2. Do I need a valid Windows 10 license to create a bootable USB drive?
No, a valid license is only required during the installation process, not for creating the bootable USB drive.
3. Can I install Windows 10 on multiple computers using the same bootable USB drive?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers.
4. Is it possible to install Windows 10 on a Mac using a bootable USB drive?
Yes, it is possible to install Windows 10 on a Mac by creating the bootable USB drive on a Windows computer and then following the installation process on the Mac.
5. Can I create a bootable USB drive without using the Windows Media Creation Tool?
Yes, there are alternative methods available, such as using third-party software like Rufus or UNetbootin to create a bootable USB drive.
6. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to install Windows 10?
Yes, you can use a DVD instead of a USB drive to install Windows 10. Simply choose the “ISO file” option in the Media Creation Tool and then burn the ISO file to a DVD using suitable software.
7. Will creating a bootable USB drive erase the data on it?
Yes, creating a bootable USB drive will erase all data on the drive. Make sure to backup any important files before proceeding.
8. Can I use a bootable USB drive to upgrade an older version of Windows to Windows 10?
Yes, you can use a bootable USB drive to upgrade from Windows 7 or 8 to Windows 10. During the installation process, choose the “Upgrade” option.
9. Can I use a bootable USB drive to reinstall Windows 10 on a computer?
Yes, a bootable USB drive can be used to perform a clean reinstallation of Windows 10 on a computer.
10. Can I create a bootable USB drive on a Mac?
Yes, you can use third-party software like Boot Camp Assistant or UNetbootin to create a bootable Windows 10 USB drive on a Mac.
11. Can I use a bootable USB drive to troubleshoot my computer?
Yes, a bootable USB drive with Windows 10 can be used to access advanced troubleshooting options and repair your computer.
12. How do I update Windows 10 on a bootable USB drive?
To update Windows 10 on a bootable USB drive, you need to recreate the bootable drive using the updated version of the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.