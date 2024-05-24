How to install Windows 10 on ASUS laptop from usb?

Installing Windows 10 on your ASUS laptop from a USB drive can be a straightforward process if you follow the right steps. Whether you want to upgrade your operating system or perform a clean installation, using a USB drive is a convenient method. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to install Windows 10 on your ASUS laptop from a USB drive.
What you will need:
Before we dive into the installation process, let’s ensure you have everything you need:
1. An ASUS laptop: Ensure that your laptop meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 10 installation.
2. Windows 10 ISO file: Download the latest version of Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website.
3. USB drive: Use a USB flash drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB. Make sure to backup any necessary data stored on the USB drive, as it will be formatted during the process.
4. Rufus software: Download and install Rufus, a free and user-friendly software that helps create bootable USB drives.
Now let’s start with the installation process:
Step 1: Prepare the USB drive
1. Connect the USB drive to your computer.
2. Open Rufus software.
3. Under the “Device” section, select your USB drive from the dropdown menu.
4. Ensure that the “Boot selection” section displays the Windows 10 ISO file you previously downloaded.
5. Leave the other settings as default, and click on the “Start” button.
Step 2: Configure BIOS settings
1. Restart your ASUS laptop.
2. As the laptop boots up, press the appropriate key (usually Del, F2, or F10) to enter the BIOS settings.
3. In the BIOS settings, navigate to the “Boot” tab.
4. Change the boot priority, so that your USB drive is selected as the primary boot device.
5. Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings.
Step 3: Install Windows 10
1. Restart your laptop again.
2. Windows Setup will begin, and you’ll be prompted to select your language, time zone, and keyboard layout preferences.
3. Click on the “Install Now” button.
4. Enter the product key if prompted, or choose the option to skip it for now.
5. Accept the license terms and click “Next.”
6. Select the “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” option.
7. On the following screen, choose the partition where you want to install Windows and click “Next.”
8. Windows will now begin the installation process, which may take some time.
9. Once the installation is complete, your laptop will restart.
10. Follow the on-screen prompts to personalize Windows, create a user account, and set up your preferences.
FAQs:
1. Can I install Windows 10 on any ASUS laptop?
Yes, as long as your ASUS laptop meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 10 installation, you can install it on any compatible ASUS device.
2. Do I need a product key to install Windows 10?
While a product key is required for a full version of Windows 10, you can choose the option to skip it during the installation process. However, without a product key, some features may be limited.
3. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to install Windows 10?
Yes, if your ASUS laptop has a DVD drive, you can use a Windows 10 installation DVD for the installation process.
4. What if my laptop doesn’t boot from the USB drive?
Ensure that you have properly configured the BIOS settings to prioritize the USB drive as the boot device. Double-check the settings and restart your laptop.
5. Will installing Windows 10 from USB delete my files?
During the installation process, you will be prompted to select a partition to install Windows. If you choose a partition that contains files, they will be deleted. Make sure to backup any important data before proceeding.
6. Can I install Windows 10 on a laptop that currently has another operating system?
Yes, you can install Windows 10 on a laptop that has another operating system installed. However, it is recommended to backup your data and perform a clean installation for better performance.
7. How long does the installation process take?
The installation process may vary depending on your laptop’s specifications. On average, it takes between 20 minutes to an hour for the installation to complete.
8. How can I access the BIOS settings on my ASUS laptop?
Typically, during the boot process, pressing the Del, F2, or F10 key (depending on your laptop model) will allow you to enter the BIOS settings.
9. Can I install Windows 10 on multiple ASUS laptops using the same USB drive?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple ASUS laptops as long as the laptops meet the minimum requirements and have compatible hardware.
10. What should I do if I encounter an error during the installation process?
If you encounter an error during the installation process, ensure that you have followed each step correctly. If the issue persists, refer to Microsoft’s official support documentation for troubleshooting assistance.
11. Can I upgrade from an older version of Windows to Windows 10 using a USB drive?
Yes, Windows 10 can be installed as an upgrade from older versions such as Windows 7 or Windows 8.1. The installation process is similar; however, it is recommended to perform a clean installation for optimal performance.
12. Can I use a Mac to create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10 installation on my ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can use a Mac computer to create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10 installation on your ASUS laptop by using third-party software like Boot Camp Assistant or UNetbootin.