How to install Windows 10 no usb?

Installing a new operating system, such as Windows 10, is usually done using a USB flash drive. However, there might be instances when you don’t have access to a USB or simply prefer a different method. In this article, we will discuss various ways to install Windows 10 without a USB drive.
Method 1: Installation from an ISO file
1. Download the Windows 10 ISO file: Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 ISO file onto your computer.
2. Mount the ISO file: Right-click on the downloaded ISO file and select the “Mount” option from the context menu. This will create a virtual drive.
3. Run the setup: Open the virtual drive and locate the setup file. Double-click on it to begin the installation process.
4. Follow the on-screen instructions: The Windows 10 installation wizard will guide you through the installation process, and you can choose your desired settings along the way.
5. Activate Windows: After the installation is complete, activate Windows 10 using your product key or digital license.
Method 2: Installation from an internal hard drive
1. Create a bootable partition: Partition your internal hard drive to create a separate bootable partition, preferably using a third-party partition manager.
2. Mount the ISO file: Download the Windows 10 ISO file onto your computer and mount it using a virtual drive tool.
3. Copy the installation files: Copy the contents of the mounted ISO file to the bootable partition on your internal hard drive.
4. Restart your computer: Restart your computer and enter the BIOS settings. Set the boot priority to the bootable partition with the Windows 10 installation files.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions: Proceed with the installation by following the on-screen instructions provided by the Windows 10 installation wizard.
6. Activate Windows: Once the installation is complete, use your product key or digital license to activate Windows 10.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I install Windows 10 without a USB drive?
A1: Yes, you can install Windows 10 without a USB drive using alternative methods such as installation from an ISO file or an internal hard drive.
Q2: Where can I download the Windows 10 ISO file?
A2: The official Microsoft website provides the option to download the Windows 10 ISO file.
Q3: Are there any risks involved in installing Windows 10 without a USB drive?
A3: Installing Windows 10 without a USB drive carries no additional risks as long as you follow the correct installation procedures.
Q4: What is a product key?
A4: A product key is a unique alphanumeric code that verifies the authenticity of your copy of Windows 10.
Q5: Can I use my existing product key to activate Windows 10?
A5: If your existing product key is for Windows 10, you can use it to activate the newly installed Windows 10.
Q6: What is a digital license?
A6: A digital license is a method of activation that ties your copy of Windows 10 to your Microsoft account.
Q7: How do I enter the BIOS settings?
A7: Restart your computer and press the designated key (usually displayed on the screen) to enter the BIOS settings during the boot process.
Q8: Do I need to format my hard drive before installing Windows 10?
A8: It is not necessary to format your hard drive before installing Windows 10. However, it is recommended to backup your important data before proceeding with the installation.
Q9: Can I install Windows 10 without an internet connection?
A9: Yes, you can install Windows 10 without an internet connection. However, an internet connection is required to activate Windows and download updates.
Q10: What if I encounter an error during installation?
A10: If you encounter an error during installation, it is advisable to check Microsoft’s support website for possible solutions or seek assistance from their support team.
Q11: Can I revert to my previous operating system after installing Windows 10?
A11: Yes, if you have created a backup of your previous operating system, you can revert to it by restoring the backup.
Q12: Is it possible to dual-boot Windows 10 with another operating system?
A12: Yes, it is possible to dual-boot Windows 10 with another operating system by partitioning your hard drive and installing both operating systems separately.