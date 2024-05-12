How to Install Windows 10 from USB Using Command Prompt
Installing Windows 10 using a USB drive can be an efficient and convenient method, especially if you encounter issues with your current operating system. By using the Command Prompt, you can easily initiate the installation process and have a fresh, up-to-date version of Windows 10 in no time. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to install Windows 10 from a USB drive using Command Prompt.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into the installation process, make sure you have the following items ready:
1. A USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity.
2. A Windows 10 ISO file. You can download this from the official Microsoft website.
3. A computer system that supports booting from a USB drive.
Procedure
Follow these steps to install Windows 10 using the Command Prompt:
1. Insert the USB drive into your computer’s USB port.
2. Open the Command Prompt as an administrator. You can do this by pressing the Windows key, typing “cmd,” and then right-clicking on the Command Prompt option and selecting “Run as administrator.”
3. Once the Command Prompt window opens, type “diskpart” and press Enter. This will launch the Diskpart utility.
4. Type “list disk” and press Enter. A list of available disks will be displayed.
5. Identify your USB drive from the list of disks by looking at the size column. Take note of the disk number associated with your USB drive (e.g., Disk 2).
6. Type “select disk X” (replace X with the disk number of your USB drive) and press Enter.
7. Type “clean” and press Enter. This will erase all data on the USB drive, so make sure you have any important files backed up.
8. Type “create partition primary” and press Enter. This command will create a primary partition on the USB drive.
9. Type “select partition 1” and press Enter. This will select the partition you just created.
10. Type “active” and press Enter to mark the partition as active.
11. Format the partition by typing “format fs=ntfs quick” and pressing Enter. This will format the USB drive using the NTFS file system.
12. Type “assign” and press Enter to assign a drive letter to the USB drive.
13. Close the Command Prompt window.
Now that you have prepared your USB drive, follow these simple steps to install Windows 10 using the Command Prompt:
1. Insert the USB drive into the computer on which you want to install Windows 10.
2. Boot the computer and enter the BIOS settings by pressing the appropriate key (e.g., F2, Del) during the boot process. The key may vary depending on your computer’s manufacturer.
3. In the BIOS settings, navigate to the boot options and set the USB drive as the primary boot device.
4. Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings.
5. The computer will now boot from the USB drive. The Windows 10 installation process will begin.
6. Follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows 10, including selecting the desired language, edition, and partition to install.
7. Once the installation is complete, remove the USB drive and restart the computer.
8. Windows 10 will now be installed on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use a USB drive with less than 8GB of storage?
No, it is recommended to use a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity to ensure all necessary Windows 10 files fit.
2. Can I use any Windows 10 ISO file?
Yes, you can use any valid Windows 10 ISO file obtained from the official Microsoft website.
3. Do I need administrator rights to open Command Prompt?
Yes, you need to open the Command Prompt as an administrator to perform the installation process.
4. Will this process delete all the data on my computer?
No, this process will only affect the USB drive you are using for installation. However, it is always recommended to back up your important data beforehand.
5. Do I need to change any settings in the BIOS after the installation?
No, after the installation is complete, you can leave the BIOS settings as they are.
6. Can I install Windows 10 on multiple computers using the same USB drive?
Yes, you can use the same USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers.
7. Can I perform this installation on a Mac computer?
No, this installation process is specifically for Windows-based computers.
8. How much time will the installation take?
The installation time may vary depending on your computer’s specifications, but it generally takes around 30-60 minutes.
9. Can I interrupt the installation process?
It is not recommended to interrupt the installation process once it has started, as it may lead to system instability or data loss.
10. Can I revert to my previous operating system after installing Windows 10?
Yes, you can revert to your previous operating system within the first 10 days of installing Windows 10 using the built-in recovery options.
11. Do I need an internet connection during the installation?
An internet connection is not mandatory during the installation process, but it is recommended to download the latest updates for Windows 10 after the installation is complete.
12. What should I do if the installation fails?
If the installation fails, you can try cleaning the USB drive and recreating the installation media, ensuring the ISO file is not corrupted, or seeking assistance from Microsoft support.