How to install Windows 10 from USB on new pc?

If you have recently built a new PC or need to reinstall your operating system, installing Windows 10 from a USB drive is a convenient and efficient solution. With a USB installation, you can skip the hassle of burning DVDs and easily install the latest version of Windows. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of installing Windows 10 from a USB on your new PC.
Prerequisites
Before you proceed with the installation, ensure that you have the following prerequisites:
1. A USB flash drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB.
2. A valid Windows 10 installation ISO file, which you can obtain from the Microsoft website.
3. A new PC with proper hardware specifications to support Windows 10.
Creating a Bootable Windows 10 USB Drive
Now let’s move on to the steps required to create a bootable USB drive for installing Windows 10:
1. **Format your USB drive**: Connect the USB drive to your computer and format it to ensure it is clean and ready to be used for installation.
2. **Download the Windows 10 ISO file**: Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 ISO file. Make sure to select the appropriate version and architecture (32-bit or 64-bit) for your new PC.
3. **Create a bootable USB drive**: To create the bootable USB drive, you will need a tool like Rufus or the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool. Follow the instructions provided by the chosen tool to create a bootable USB drive from the downloaded ISO file.
Installing Windows 10 from the USB Drive
With the bootable USB drive ready, let’s begin the installation process:
1. **Insert the USB drive**: Turn on your new PC and insert the bootable USB drive into a USB port.
2. **Access the Boot Menu**: Restart your PC and enter the boot menu by pressing the specific key (usually F2, F10, or Del) displayed on the boot screen. In the boot menu, select the USB drive as the primary boot device.
3. **Initiate the Windows installation**: Once you have set the USB drive as the primary boot device, save the changes and restart your PC. The Windows 10 installation process will now begin.
4. **Follow installation prompts**: The Windows installation wizard will guide you through several steps, such as selecting the language, region, and input preferences. Follow these prompts and click “Next” to proceed.
5. **Enter the Product Key**: If prompted, enter your Windows 10 product key. If you don’t have one, select the option “I don’t have a product key” to continue the installation. You can activate Windows later.
6. **Select the installation type**: Choose whether you want to perform a clean installation or upgrade your existing Windows installation. For a new PC, select the “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” option.
7. **Choose the installation drive**: Select the drive where you want to install Windows 10. If you have multiple drives, make sure to choose the correct drive and click “Next” to begin the installation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB for installing Windows 10?
No, it is recommended to use a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB to ensure sufficient space for the installation files.
2. Can I use a previously used USB drive for Windows 10 installation?
Yes, you can use a previously used USB drive, but make sure to format it before creating a bootable drive to remove any previous data.
3. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to install Windows 10?
Yes, you can use a DVD to install Windows 10, but the process is more time-consuming and requires burning the ISO file onto a DVD.
4. Can I install Windows 10 on a Mac using this method?
Yes, the process is similar, but you will need to use Boot Camp Assistant or a virtual machine to run Windows 10 on your Mac.
5. Can I install Windows 10 without a product key?
Yes, you can select the option “I don’t have a product key” during the installation process, and you can activate Windows later.
6. What should I do if my PC doesn’t recognize the USB drive during boot?
Ensure that you have properly set the USB drive as the primary boot device in the BIOS settings. If the issue persists, try using a different USB port or creating the bootable drive again.
7. Can I interrupt the installation process and resume it later?
No, it is recommended to let the installation process complete without interruption. Interrupting the installation may cause errors or incomplete installation.
8. Are my existing files and data deleted when installing Windows 10?
If you choose a clean installation, all files and data on the selected drive will be deleted. It is important to backup your files before proceeding.
9. Can I install Windows 10 on multiple PCs with a single license?
No, each PC requires its own separate Windows 10 license.
10. How long does it take to install Windows 10 from USB?
The installation time varies depending on the hardware specifications and the speed of your USB drive. On average, it takes around 20-30 minutes to complete.
11. Can I install a different version or edition of Windows 10 using this method?
Yes, the process is the same for all versions and editions of Windows 10, as long as you have the appropriate ISO file.
12. Do I need an internet connection during the installation process?
An internet connection is not required during the installation process, but it is recommended to have one to download the latest updates and drivers after the installation.