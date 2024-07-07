**How to install Windows 10 from USB for free?**
Installing Windows 10 from a USB drive is a convenient and efficient way to get the latest version of this popular operating system onto your computer. Not only will it save you time, but it also allows for seamless installation without the need for a physical disk. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to install Windows 10 from a USB drive for free.
Before getting started, there are a few things you’ll need:
1. USB flash drive: A high-quality USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity.
2. Windows 10 ISO file: You can download the ISO file from the official Microsoft website or use the Media Creation Tool.
3. Rufus: A reliable, free software tool that will help create a bootable USB drive.
Now, let’s begin with the installation process:
Step 1: Prepare the USB drive
To prepare your USB drive for installing Windows 10, follow these steps:
1. Connect the USB drive to your computer.
2. Open Rufus and select your USB drive from the device dropdown menu.
3. Make sure the partition scheme is set to “MBR” and the file system is set to “FAT32”.
4. Check the “Create a bootable disk using” option and select “ISO Image” from the dropdown menu.
5. Click on the disk icon next to the dropdown menu and browse to the location where you have saved the Windows 10 ISO file.
Step 2: Create a bootable USB drive
To create a bootable USB drive using Rufus, follow these steps:
1. Once you have selected the ISO file, click on the “Start” button.
2. Rufus will display a warning message about the data on your USB drive being destroyed. Ensure you have backed up any important data and click “OK”.
3. Rufus will now format your USB drive and copy the Windows 10 installation files.
4. This process may take some time, so be patient.
Step 3: Install Windows 10
Once the bootable USB drive has been created, you can proceed with the installation process:
1. Restart your computer and enter the BIOS or boot menu by pressing the appropriate key during startup. The key may vary depending on your computer’s manufacturer.
2. In the BIOS or boot menu, set the USB drive as the first boot priority.
3. Save your changes and exit the BIOS. Your computer will now boot from the USB drive.
4. Windows 10 setup will begin. Follow the on-screen instructions to customize your installation preferences, such as language, time zone, and keyboard layout.
5. When prompted, choose the “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” option.
6. Select the hard drive or partition where you want to install Windows 10 and click “Next”.
7. Windows 10 will now install. The process may take a while, so make sure your computer is plugged in.
Congratulations! You have successfully installed Windows 10 from a USB drive.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use any USB flash drive to install Windows 10?
It is recommended to use a high-quality USB flash drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity to ensure a smooth installation process.
2. Where can I download the Windows 10 ISO file?
You can download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website or use the Media Creation Tool to create an ISO file.
3. Do I need a product key to install Windows 10 from a USB drive?
No, you can skip entering the product key during the installation process. However, some features of Windows 10 may be limited until you activate it.
4. Can I use Rufus on macOS?
No, Rufus is a Windows-only software. You can use alternative tools like Etcher or UNetbootin on macOS.
5. Do I need to backup my data before using Rufus?
Yes, the process of creating a bootable USB drive will format the USB drive and delete all its data. Ensure you have backed up any important files.
6. Can I use Rufus to install other operating systems?
Yes, Rufus supports creating bootable USB drives for various operating systems, including Linux distributions and Windows.
7. How long does it take to create a bootable USB drive with Rufus?
The time it takes to create a bootable USB drive depends on various factors, including the speed of your USB drive and the size of the Windows 10 ISO file. It usually takes a few minutes.
8. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can create a bootable DVD with the Windows 10 ISO file and use it to install the operating system.
9. What should I do if my computer doesn’t boot from the USB drive?
Make sure you have correctly set the USB drive as the first boot priority in the BIOS. If the issue persists, try using a different USB port or creating the bootable USB drive again.
10. Can I install Windows 10 on multiple computers using the same USB drive?
Yes, the bootable USB drive can be used to install Windows 10 on multiple computers.
11. Does installing Windows 10 from a USB drive erase my existing files?
No, during the installation process, you will have the option to select the hard drive or partition where Windows 10 will be installed. Make sure you choose the correct one to avoid data loss.
12. What should I do after installing Windows 10?
After the installation is complete, you can start personalizing your Windows 10 settings, installing necessary drivers, and transferring your files and programs from backups or external storage devices.