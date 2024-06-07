How to install Windows 10 from recovery usb?

Windows 10 is a popular operating system that offers a range of features and improvements over its predecessors. Sometimes, you may encounter issues that require a fresh installation of Windows 10 to resolve. In such cases, having a recovery USB can be a lifesaver. This guide will walk you through the process of installing Windows 10 from a recovery USB.
Preparing the Recovery USB
Before you can install Windows 10 from a recovery USB, you need to create a bootable USB drive. Follow these steps to prepare the recovery USB:
1. Obtain a USB drive: Make sure you have a USB drive with sufficient space (at least 8GB).
2. Download the Windows 10 installation media: Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.
3. Run the Media Creation Tool: Once downloaded, run the Media Creation Tool and select “Create installation media for another PC.”
4. Choose the language, edition, and architecture: Select your preferred language, editions (such as Windows 10 Home or Pro), and architecture (32-bit or 64-bit).
5. Select “USB flash drive”: Choose the option “USB flash drive” when prompted to select the media you want to use.
6. Insert the USB drive: Insert the USB drive, ensuring it is connected properly.
7. Begin the creation process: Click “Next” and let the Media Creation Tool create the bootable USB drive.
8. Wait for the process to complete: The tool will now download the necessary files and copy them to the USB drive. This may take some time, so be patient.
9. Eject the USB drive: Once the creation process is complete, safely eject the USB drive from your computer.
Installing Windows 10
Now that you have a bootable recovery USB, you can proceed with the installation of Windows 10. Here’s how:
1. Insert the recovery USB: Plug the recovery USB into the computer where you want to install Windows 10.
2. Boot from the USB drive: Restart the computer and access the BIOS or UEFI menu. Set the USB drive as the primary boot device.
3. Start the installation: Save the settings and restart the computer. The Windows 10 installation process will begin automatically.
4. Configure the installation: Follow the on-screen instructions to choose your language preferences, keyboard settings, and other customization options.
5. Enter the product key: When prompted, enter your valid Windows 10 product key. If you don’t have one, continue with the installation as Windows 10 can be activated later.
6. Select the installation type: Choose whether you want to perform an upgrade or a clean installation. For a clean installation, select “Custom.”
7. Choose the installation location: Select the drive where you want to install Windows 10. Make sure you have selected the correct drive to avoid data loss.
8. Wait for the installation: Windows 10 will now be installed on your computer. The installation process may take some time, so be patient.
9. Complete the setup: Once the installation is complete, follow the on-screen prompts to set up your user account and personalize your Windows 10 experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use any USB drive as a recovery USB?
No, it is recommended to use a high-quality USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity for smooth installation.
Do I need a product key to install Windows 10 from a recovery USB?
If you already have a valid Windows 10 product key, it is recommended to enter it during the installation process. However, you can continue the installation without a product key and activate Windows 10 later.
Can I use a recovery USB on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use a recovery USB on multiple computers as long as you have a valid product key for each computer.
What happens to my files during the installation?
During a clean installation, all your files and programs will be deleted. It is important to back up your important data before proceeding.
Can I repair my existing Windows installation using a recovery USB?
Yes, a recovery USB can also be used for repairing an existing Windows installation. Simply follow the on-screen instructions during the installation process.
What if I encounter errors during the installation?
If you encounter any errors during the installation, make sure to check the compatibility of your hardware and try creating a new bootable USB drive.
Can I revert to my previous version of Windows after installing Windows 10?
If you perform a clean installation of Windows 10, you won’t be able to revert to your previous version. However, if you choose the upgrade option, you can revert to your previous version within the first 10 days.
Can I install Windows 10 on a Mac using a recovery USB?
Yes, you can install Windows 10 on a Mac by following the same steps mentioned above. However, you will need to use Apple’s Boot Camp utility to access the BIOS or UEFI settings.
How long does it take to install Windows 10?
The installation process may vary depending on your computer’s hardware and the selected options. On average, it takes around 30 minutes to an hour to install Windows 10.
Will I lose my data during the installation?
During a clean installation, all data on the selected installation drive will be deleted. It is crucial to back up your important files before proceeding.
Do I need an internet connection during the installation?
While an internet connection is not mandatory, it is recommended to have one as it allows for important updates and drivers to be installed during the setup process.
Can I install Windows 10 on an older computer?
Yes, you can install Windows 10 on older computers as long as they meet the minimum system requirements. However, performance may vary depending on the hardware specifications.