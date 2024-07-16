How to install USB port drivers in Windows 10?

Installing USB port drivers in Windows 10 is a straightforward process that ensures your computer recognizes and functions properly with any USB devices you connect. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to install USB port drivers in Windows 10.
The Process of Installing USB Port Drivers in Windows 10
Step 1: Identify the USB Port Drivers
Before proceeding with the installation of USB port drivers, it is essential to identify the specific drivers required for your computer. Search for the manufacturer’s website or use reliable driver update software to find the appropriate drivers.
Step 2: Download the Drivers
Once you have identified the correct USB port drivers, download them from the manufacturer’s website or utilize the driver update software. Ensure that you select the drivers compatible with your Windows 10 version (32-bit or 64-bit).
Step 3: Extract the Downloaded Files
If the downloaded drivers are compressed, use a file extraction tool such as WinRAR or 7-Zip to extract the files to a location on your computer that is easily accessible.
Step 4: Open the Device Manager
To install the USB port drivers, navigate to the Device Manager on your computer. You can access the Device Manager by right-clicking on the Windows Start button and selecting “Device Manager” from the menu.
Step 5: Locate and Expand the USB Controllers
Within the Device Manager window, locate the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” category and expand it. This category displays all the USB ports and controllers present on your computer.
Step 6: Update the USB Port Drivers
Right-click on the USB port or controller that you want to update, and select “Update drivers” from the context menu.
Step 7: Choose the Driver Installation Method
In the subsequent window, you will be prompted to choose the method to install the drivers. Select “Browse my computer for drivers” to manually locate and install the drivers.
Step 8: Navigate to the Extracted Driver Files
Click on the “Browse” button and navigate to the location where you extracted the downloaded USB port driver files. Select the appropriate folder and click “OK”.
Step 9: Install the USB Port Drivers
The Device Manager will search for the drivers within the specified folder and install them automatically. Wait for the process to complete.
Step 10: Verify the Driver Installation
After the drivers are installed, you should see the updated USB port listed in the Device Manager without any error symbols. Your USB devices should now be recognized and function correctly.
How to install USB port drivers in Windows 10?
Follow the steps mentioned above to install USB port drivers in Windows 10. It involves identifying the drivers, downloading them, extracting the files, accessing the Device Manager, updating drivers, selecting installation method, navigating to the extracted files, and verifying the installation.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I use Windows Update to install USB port drivers?
Yes, Windows Update can automatically search and install drivers for your USB ports. However, it may not always have the latest or specific drivers you need.
2. Should I install drivers from the motherboard manufacturer or the USB device manufacturer?
It is recommended to install drivers from the USB device manufacturer whenever possible, as they are likely to have the most up-to-date and compatible drivers for their devices.
3. How can I check which USB port driver version is currently installed?
You can check the driver version by accessing the Device Manager, expanding the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” category, right-clicking on the USB port or controller, selecting “Properties,” and navigating to the “Driver” tab.
4. Are USB port drivers specific to Windows 10?
No, USB port drivers are specific to the operating system. Ensure that you download and install drivers compatible with your version of Windows, whether it be Windows 10, Windows 8, or Windows 7.
5. What should I do if the USB port drivers fail to install?
If the installation fails, try restarting your computer and repeating the installation process. If the issue persists, you may need to seek help from the manufacturer’s support or a professional technician.
6. Can I uninstall USB port drivers?
Yes, you can uninstall USB port drivers by accessing the Device Manager, right-clicking on the USB port or controller, selecting “Uninstall device,” and following the prompts. However, it is advisable to only uninstall drivers when necessary.
7. Do I need to install USB port drivers for each individual USB device?
No, once the USB port drivers are installed, they should work for all USB devices connected to your computer. Each USB device may have its specific drivers, but the port drivers handle the communication between the device and the computer.
8. Can I install USB port drivers from a CD or DVD?
Yes, if you have a CD or DVD containing the USB port drivers, you can insert it into the appropriate drive and choose the “Have Disk” option in the driver installation process to locate and install the drivers.
9. Is it necessary to update USB port drivers?
Updating USB port drivers is not always necessary unless you are experiencing compatibility issues or want to ensure that you have the latest features and improvements provided by the manufacturer.
10. Can I roll back USB port drivers to a previous version?
Yes, you can roll back USB port drivers to a previous version by accessing the Device Manager, right-clicking on the USB port or controller, selecting “Properties,” navigating to the “Driver” tab, and choosing the “Roll Back Driver” option.
11. What should I do if my USB devices still don’t work after installing the drivers?
If your USB devices still do not work after installing the drivers, try restarting your computer and reconnecting the devices. If the problem persists, check for firmware updates for your USB devices and consult the manufacturer’s support resources.
12. Can I use third-party driver update software to install USB port drivers?
Yes, there are various reliable third-party driver update software available that can automatically scan, download, and install the appropriate USB port drivers for your Windows 10 system. However, exercise caution and choose reputable software to avoid potentially harmful downloads.