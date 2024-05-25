How to Install Steam Games on External Hard Drive Linux
Installing Steam games on an external hard drive in Linux can be a convenient way to free up space on your primary drive and still enjoy your favorite games. Follow the steps below to learn how to do this.
**1. Identify Your External Hard Drive**: Before you can install Steam games on your external hard drive, you need to know the device ID of the drive. You can find this by using the command `lsblk` in your terminal.
**2. Mount Your External Hard Drive**: Once you have identified the device ID of your external hard drive, you can mount it to a specific location on your system. You can do this by creating a mount point using the `mkdir` command and then mounting the drive using the `mount` command.
**3. Install Steam**: If you haven’t already installed Steam on your Linux system, you can do so by downloading the Steam installer from the official Steam website and running it on your system.
**4. Create a Steam Library Folder on Your External Hard Drive**: Before you can install games on your external hard drive, you need to create a Steam library folder on it. You can do this by launching Steam, going to Settings > Downloads > Steam Library Folders, and adding a new library folder on your external hard drive.
**5. Move Existing Games to Your External Hard Drive**: If you have already installed some games on your primary drive and want to move them to your external hard drive, you can do this by right-clicking on the game in your Steam library, selecting Properties > Local Files > Move Install Folder, and choosing the library folder on your external hard drive.
**6. Install New Games on Your External Hard Drive**: To install new games directly on your external hard drive, you can select the library folder on your external hard drive during the installation process in Steam.
**7. Managing Game Updates**: By default, Steam will download game updates and patches to the library folder on your primary drive. You can change this by going to Settings > Downloads and selecting a different library folder on your external hard drive for game updates.
**8. Playing Games From Your External Hard Drive**: Once you have installed your games on your external hard drive, you can play them as you normally would through Steam. Your games will run from the external hard drive without any issues.
**9. Ejecting Your External Hard Drive**: Before unplugging your external hard drive from your Linux system, make sure to safely eject it by unmounting it using the `umount` command. This will prevent any data loss or corruption on the drive.
**10. Configuring Steam to Recognize Your External Hard Drive**: If Steam does not recognize your external hard drive or the library folder on it, you can try restarting Steam or adding the library folder again in Settings > Downloads > Steam Library Folders.
**11. Freeing Up Space on Your Primary Drive**: By installing your Steam games on an external hard drive, you can free up valuable space on your primary drive for other applications and files.
**12. Backup and Restore Games**: If you want to backup your games on your external hard drive, you can do this by copying the game folders to another location. To restore them, simply copy them back to the Steam library folder on your external hard drive and verify the game files in Steam.