How to install server 2019 from usb?

Installing Windows Server 2019 from a USB drive is a convenient and efficient way to set up a new server or upgrade an existing one. Whether you want to deploy a local test environment or configure a production server, using a USB drive saves time and offers flexibility. In this article, we will walk you through the process of installing Server 2019 from a USB drive, step-by-step.
Before You Begin
Before you start, make sure you have the following:
– A USB drive with at least 8GB of storage space
– A computer or server that meets the minimum requirements for Server 2019
– The Windows Server 2019 ISO file (available from the Microsoft website)
– A working computer or server with administrative privileges
– A USB bootable creation tool (such as Rufus or Windows USB/DVD Download Tool)
Step 1: Create a Bootable USB Drive
The first step is to create a bootable USB drive. Follow these steps:
1. Connect your USB drive to your computer or server.
2. Open your USB bootable creation tool.
3. Select the USB drive you want to use.
4. Specify the Server 2019 ISO file as the source.
5. Choose the appropriate settings (e.g., file system and partition scheme).
6. Click on “Start” or “Create” to begin the process.
Step 2: Configure BIOS Settings
To install Server 2019 from a USB drive, you need to configure the BIOS settings of your computer or server. Here’s how to do it:
1. Start or restart the computer or server.
2. Enter the BIOS settings by pressing the designated key (usually F2, F10, or Del) during startup.
3. Navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section.
4. Change the boot order to prioritize USB devices.
5. Save and exit the BIOS settings.
Step 3: Install Server 2019
Now it’s time to install Server 2019 from your USB drive. Follow these steps:
1. Connect the USB drive to the computer or server.
2. Start or restart the system.
3. Server 2019 installation should begin automatically. If not, press any key when prompted to boot from the USB drive.
4. Select the language, time, and currency format preferences.
5. Click on “Install Now” to proceed.
6. Enter the product key when prompted (if applicable).
7. Accept the license terms and click on “Next.”
8. Choose the installation type (for example, “Custom” for a new server or “Upgrade” for an existing one).
9. Select the destination drive for the installation.
10. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
11. Once the installation is complete, set up the initial configuration settings as desired.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I install Server 2019 from a USB drive on any computer or server?
Yes, as long as the computer or server meets the minimum requirements for Server 2019.
2. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB?
No, a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage space is required.
3. Is the Server 2019 ISO file free to download?
No, you need to purchase a license for Server 2019 and obtain the ISO file from the Microsoft website.
4. What if my computer or server doesn’t have a USB port?
You can use an external USB to connect and install Server 2019, or use an alternative installation method like network deployment.
5. Can I use a different bootable creation tool?
Yes, as long as the tool supports creating bootable USB drives from an ISO file.
6. Can I install Server 2019 from a USB drive on a virtual machine?
Yes, most virtualization software allows you to mount and boot from a USB drive image.
7. What should I do if the Server 2019 installation doesn’t start automatically?
Make sure the USB drive is properly connected and configured as the primary boot device in the BIOS settings.