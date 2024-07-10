**How to install PS4 games from USB without jailbreak?**
Are you tired of waiting for your PS4 games to download? Do you want to enjoy your favorite titles without the hassle of a slow internet connection or limited storage space? Well, we have good news for you! In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to install PS4 games from a USB drive, without the need to jailbreak your console. So, let’s get started!
**Step 1: Prepare your USB drive**
Before we jump into the installation process, you will need to prepare your USB drive. Make sure it is formatted to FAT32 or exFAT file system to ensure compatibility with your PS4. Also, ensure that your USB drive has enough free space to accommodate the game you want to install.
**Step 2: Download the game**
The next step is to download the game onto your computer. You can find game files online, either by purchasing them from official retailers or by using legitimate gaming websites. Ensure that you download the game file in the correct format, which is typically an ISO or PKG file for PS4 games.
**Step 3: Create a folder structure on your USB drive**
Connect your USB drive to your computer and create a folder called “PS4” on the root directory of the drive. Inside the “PS4” folder, create another folder called “GAMES.” It is important to create this folder structure exactly as mentioned to ensure that your PS4 recognizes the game files.
**Step 4: Copy the game files to the USB drive**
Once you have created the folders, navigate to the location where you downloaded the game files and copy them to the “GAMES” folder on your USB drive. Ensure that you transfer all the necessary files, including the game’s update files if applicable.
**Step 5: Safely eject the USB drive**
After the game files have been successfully copied to the USB drive, safely eject the drive from your computer.
**Step 6: Connect the USB drive to your PS4**
Now, it’s time to connect the USB drive to your PS4. Simply insert the USB drive into one of the available USB ports on your console.
**Step 7: Install the game on your PS4**
Turn on your PS4 and navigate to the main menu. From there, go to “Settings” and select “System Software Update”. This will ensure that your console is running the latest software version. Once updated, go back to the main menu and open the “Settings” menu again. This time, choose “Storage,” followed by “USB Storage Devices.” You should now see your connected USB drive. Select it and choose the game you want to install. Follow the on-screen instructions to initiate the installation process.
**Step 8: Enjoy your game!**
Once the installation is complete, you can safely remove the USB drive from your console. The game will now be available in your library, ready for you to play and enjoy.
FAQs:
1. Can I install multiple games on a USB drive?
Answer: Yes, you can install multiple games on a USB drive as long as you have enough free space.
2. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Answer: Yes, you can use an external hard drive to install games on your PS4, as long as it is USB 3.0 compatible.
3. Do I need an internet connection to install games from a USB drive?
Answer: No, an internet connection is not required for the installation process. However, online features or updates may require an internet connection.
4. Can I transfer game files from my PS4 to a USB drive?
Answer: No, this process only allows you to install games on your PS4 from a USB drive. Transferring game files from the console to a USB drive is not supported.
5. Can I install games from a USB drive on a PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro?
Answer: Yes, you can install games from a USB drive on all PS4 models.
6. Can I still use online features and play multiplayer with games installed from a USB drive?
Answer: Yes, installing games from a USB drive does not affect your ability to use online features or play multiplayer.
7. Can I uninstall games installed from a USB drive?
Answer: Yes, you can uninstall games installed from a USB drive just like any other game on your PS4.
8. Can I copy game updates to the USB drive as well?
Answer: Yes, you can copy game updates to the USB drive along with the game files.
9. Can I play the game directly from the USB drive?
Answer: No, you need to install the game onto your PS4’s internal storage or an external hard drive before playing it.
10. Can I use any USB drive for this process?
Answer: It is recommended to use a USB 3.0 drive with a decent read speed for optimal performance.
11. Are there any risks involved in installing games from a USB drive?
Answer: No, there are no risks involved in installing games from a USB drive, as long as you obtain the game files legally and follow the given steps.
12. Can I update the game after installing it from a USB drive?
Answer: Yes, you can update the game after installing it from a USB drive by connecting your console to the internet and downloading the updates.