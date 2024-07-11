How to install osx on new hard drive without disc?

If you need to install OSX on a new hard drive without a disc, you have a few options available to you. Whether your original disc is damaged or you simply don’t have access to it, you can still install OSX using a USB drive or by downloading the operating system from the App Store. Follow these steps to successfully install OSX on your new hard drive without a disc.
**Create a Bootable USB Drive**
One of the most common methods for installing OSX on a new hard drive without a disc is to create a bootable USB drive. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Make sure you have a USB drive with at least 16GB of storage space.
2. Download the OSX installer from the App Store if you haven’t already.
3. Insert your USB drive and open Disk Utility.
4. Select your USB drive and click on the “Erase” tab.
5. Format the USB drive as “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” and give it a name.
6. Open Terminal and enter the following command to create a bootable USB drive: sudo /Applications/Install macOS Sierra.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/Untitled –applicationpath /Applications/Install macOS Sierra.app –nointeraction
7. Wait for the process to complete and then restart your computer with the USB drive inserted.
8. Follow the on-screen instructions to install OSX on your new hard drive.
FAQs
1. Can I install OSX without a disc?
Yes, you can install OSX on a new hard drive without a disc by creating a bootable USB drive or downloading the operating system from the App Store.
2. How do I create a bootable USB drive for OSX?
You can create a bootable USB drive for OSX by using Disk Utility to format the drive and Terminal to create the bootable installer.
3. Do I need a specific size USB drive to install OSX?
It is recommended to use a USB drive with at least 16GB of storage space to create a bootable installer for OSX.
4. Can I download OSX from the App Store without a disc?
Yes, you can download OSX from the App Store and create a bootable USB drive without the need for a disc.
5. What if I don’t have access to the App Store?
If you don’t have access to the App Store, you can borrow a friend’s Mac to download the OSX installer and create a bootable USB drive.
6. Can I use a Windows computer to create a bootable USB drive for OSX?
Yes, you can use a Windows computer to create a bootable USB drive for OSX by downloading the OSX installer and using a tool like TransMac to create the bootable drive.
7. Will I lose my data when installing OSX on a new hard drive?
When you install OSX on a new hard drive, you will need to format the drive, which will erase all existing data. Make sure to back up your important files before proceeding with the installation.
8. Can I install OSX on a new hard drive using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can install OSX on a new hard drive using an external hard drive by creating a bootable installer on the external drive and connecting it to your Mac for installation.
9. Do I need an internet connection to install OSX without a disc?
You will need an internet connection to download the OSX installer from the App Store or to create a bootable installer using Terminal.
10. Can I install an older version of OSX without a disc?
If you need to install an older version of OSX without a disc, you can download the specific installer from the App Store and create a bootable USB drive for installation.
11. What if I don’t have a USB drive to create a bootable installer?
If you don’t have a USB drive to create a bootable installer, you can use an external hard drive or SD card as long as it has enough storage space to hold the OSX installer.
12. Is it possible to dual-boot OSX with another operating system without a disc?
You can dual-boot OSX with another operating system without a disc by creating separate partitions on your hard drive and installing each operating system on its own partition.