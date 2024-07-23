How to install osx on external ssd?

Do you want to install OSX on an external SSD? Whether you need a portable operating system for work or simply want to try out a different version of OSX without affecting your main installation, installing OSX on an external SSD offers the perfect solution. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing OSX on an external SSD step by step.
What Do You Need?
Before we dive into the installation process, let’s first make sure you have everything you need. Here’s a list of the essential items required for installing OSX on an external SSD:
1. A Mac computer: To complete the installation process, you will need a Mac computer.
2. External SSD: Choose an external SSD that provides ample storage space and is compatible with your Mac.
3. macOS Installer: Download the macOS installer from the official App Store.
4. USB Flash Drive: You will need a USB flash drive with at least 16GB of storage to create a bootable installer.
5. USB to SATA Adapter: If your SSD does not have a built-in SATA connector, you will need a USB to SATA adapter.
Step-by-Step Guide to Installing OSX on External SSD
Now that you have all the necessary items, let’s proceed with the installation process:
1. Connect the External SSD: Plug your external SSD into your Mac using the USB cable or USB to SATA adapter. Ensure it is recognized by your Mac.
2. Format the SSD: Open “Disk Utility” (located in “Applications” > “Utilities”) and select your external SSD. Click on the “Erase” button and choose the appropriate format (e.g., APFS or Mac OS Extended). Give it a suitable name and click “Erase” to format the SSD.
3. Create a Bootable Installer: Insert the USB flash drive into your Mac. Launch “Disk Utility” and select the USB flash drive. Click on “Erase” and give it a name. Then, open “Terminal” and enter the following command: “sudo /Applications/Install macOS [OS Name].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/[USB Drive Name] –nointeraction“. Press “Enter” and wait for the process to complete.
4. Install OSX on the External SSD: Restart your Mac and hold down the “Option” key. Select the bootable installer drive from the list of available drives. Once the installer window appears, select the external SSD as the target drive. Follow the on-screen instructions to install OSX on the external SSD.
5. Set Up OSX: Once the installation is complete, your Mac will boot from the external SSD. Follow the setup process until you reach the desktop.
6. Configure Startup Disk: Open “System Preferences” and go to “Startup Disk.” Select the external SSD as your startup disk and restart your Mac to ensure it boots from the external SSD each time.
You have now successfully installed OSX on your external SSD. Enjoy the flexibility and portability of your new portable operating system!
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I install OSX on any external SSD?
Yes, you can install OSX on any external SSD as long as it is compatible with your Mac.
2. Do I need to format the external SSD before installation?
Yes, you need to format the external SSD using “Disk Utility” before installing OSX.
3. Can I use a USB flash drive as my bootable installer?
Yes, a USB flash drive with at least 16GB of storage can be used to create a bootable installer.
4. How much space should the external SSD have?
The size of the external SSD depends on your requirements, but it should have enough space to accommodate the OSX installation and any additional files or applications you plan to use.
5. Can I switch back to my main OSX installation?
Yes, by choosing your main OSX installation as the startup disk in “System Preferences,” you can switch back to it anytime.
6. Can I install different versions of OSX on the external SSD?
Yes, you can install different versions of OSX on the external SSD, allowing you to test and use different versions as needed.
7. Can I use the same external SSD on multiple Mac computers?
Yes, you can use the same external SSD on multiple Mac computers, but make sure they are compatible with each other.
8. Is it possible to install Windows on the external SSD?
Yes, you can install Windows on an external SSD using similar methods, but this article specifically focuses on installing OSX.
9. Do I need an internet connection during the installation process?
An internet connection is not necessary during the installation process, but it may be required to download the macOS installer from the App Store.
10. Can I partition the external SSD for dual boot?
Yes, you can partition the external SSD to create a dual-boot system with multiple operating systems.
11. Can I use this external SSD as a backup drive?
Yes, you can use the external SSD as a backup drive for your files and data.
12. Will installing OSX on the external SSD affect my main installation?
No, installing OSX on an external SSD will not affect your main installation. Your main installation will remain intact, and you can switch between them as needed.