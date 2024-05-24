How to install origin games on external hard drive?

Are you running out of storage space on your computer? Or perhaps you want to keep your Origin games separate from your system files? Installing your Origin games on an external hard drive can be a great solution to both of these problems. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing Origin games on an external hard drive, ensuring that you can enjoy all your favorite games without worrying about storage constraints.
Before we dive into the step-by-step process, there are a few important things to consider. Firstly, make sure you have a reliable and fast external hard drive with enough storage capacity to hold all your games. Additionally, ensure that the hard drive is formatted correctly to work with your computer, either as NTFS for Windows or ExFAT for Mac. Lastly, keep in mind that the load times may be slightly longer when running games from an external hard drive compared to an internal one, so be prepared for a minor trade-off in performance.
How to install Origin games on an external hard drive?
The process of installing Origin games on an external hard drive is relatively straightforward. Follow these steps:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer and ensure it’s recognized.
2. Open the Origin client on your computer.
3. Click on “Origin” in the top menu and select “Application Settings” from the drop-down menu.
4. In the Application Settings window, click on the “Install & Saves” tab.
5. Under the “On Your Computer” section, click on the “Select Folder” button next to “Game library location.”
6. Browse and select the folder on your external hard drive where you want to install your Origin games.
7. Click on “Open” to confirm the selection.
8. Now, any new games you install on Origin will be saved to your external hard drive by default. If you have existing games installed, you’ll need to move them manually by following the next steps.
How to move existing Origin games to an external hard drive?
Moving your existing Origin games to an external hard drive is necessary to free up space on your computer’s internal storage. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open the Origin client on your computer.
2. Click on “My Game Library” at the top of the screen.
3. Right-click on the game you want to move and select “Move Game.”
4. In the pop-up window, select the external hard drive folder you created to install your games.
5. Click on “Move” to start the transfer process.
6. Repeat these steps for each game you want to move to the external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I play my Origin games directly from the external hard drive?
No, you cannot play the games directly from the external hard drive. They need to be installed on your computer first, but the game files will be stored on the external hard drive.
2. Can I disconnect the external hard drive after installing the games?
Yes, you can disconnect the external hard drive once the games are installed on your computer. However, keep in mind that you will not be able to play the games unless the external hard drive is connected.
3. Can I install Origin on the external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose to install the Origin client itself on the external hard drive during the installation process. However, keep in mind that you will need to run the Origin client from the external hard drive whenever you want to play games.
4. Can I install Origin games on multiple external hard drives?
Yes, you can install Origin games on multiple external hard drives. However, you will need to specify the installation folder for each game or move them manually between the external hard drives using the Origin client.
5. Can I still update my games if the external hard drive is disconnected?
No, you will need to keep your external hard drive connected to receive updates for your games. Once the hard drive is reconnected, the updates will be applied automatically.
6. Can I install DLCs and expansions for Origin games on the external hard drive?
Yes, you can install any additional content, including DLCs and expansions, on the external hard drive. During the installation process, simply choose the external hard drive as the installation location for the DLC or expansion.
7. Can I run Origin games from different computers using the same external hard drive?
No, each computer will need to have Origin installed. However, you can use the same external hard drive to store and transfer the game files between computers.
8. Can I install non-Origin games on the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can install any games on the external hard drive, including non-Origin games. Simply follow the installation process for those games, and choose the external hard drive as the installation location.
9. Can I encrypt the external hard drive for security purposes?
Yes, you can encrypt the external hard drive using encryption software to enhance its security. However, make sure you remember the encryption password as it will be necessary to access the game files.
10. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive to install and store a few small-sized games. However, for larger game libraries, an external hard drive is a more suitable option due to its higher storage capacity.
11. Will running games from an external hard drive affect game performance?
While games might take slightly longer to load when running from an external hard drive, it should not significantly affect the overall game performance once loaded.
12. Can I uninstall games from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can uninstall games from the external hard drive. Simply right-click on the game in the Origin client and select “Uninstall.” The game files will be removed from the external hard drive, freeing up storage space.