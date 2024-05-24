How to install new keyboard on Windows 10?

Windows 10 offers a wide range of options when it comes to keyboard settings and layouts. Whether you want to switch to a different language or simply prefer a different layout, installing a new keyboard on Windows 10 is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to install a new keyboard on your Windows 10 PC.
Step 1: Open the Settings Menu
To begin, click on the “Start” menu located at the bottom left corner of your screen. From the menu, select the “Settings” icon which is shaped like a gear.
Step 2: Access the Language Settings
In the Settings menu, locate and click on the “Time & Language” option. It is usually denoted by a clock and a globe.
Step 3: Choose the Language Option
Within the Time & Language settings, you will find several options on the left sidebar. Click on the “Language” option to open the language preferences menu.
Step 4: Add a New Keyboard
Under the Language preferences, you will see the currently installed keyboards. To add a new one, click on the “+ Add a language” button.
Step 5: Select the Desired Language
A list of available languages will be displayed. Scroll through and find the language for the keyboard you wish to install. Click on it once to select it, and then click on the “Next” button.
Step 6: Choose Keyboard Layout Options
Windows 10 offers various keyboard layouts for each language. Select the layout that suits you best by clicking on it and then click on the “Next” button.
Step 7: Install the Keyboard
Windows will now download and install the selected keyboard layout. The installation progress will be displayed on your screen.
Step 8: Set the Default Keyboard Layout
Once the installation is complete, you will be redirected to the Language preferences menu. To make the newly installed keyboard layout your default choice, click on it and then click on the “Set as default” button.
Step 9: Remove Unwanted Keyboards (Optional)
If you have multiple keyboards installed and wish to remove any that are no longer needed, you can do so by clicking on the undesired keyboard and then selecting the “Remove” button.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I install multiple keyboard layouts on Windows 10?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to install and use multiple keyboard layouts simultaneously.
2. How do I switch between different keyboard layouts?
By pressing the Windows key + Spacebar together, you can cycle through the installed keyboard layouts.
3. Can I customize the keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10?
Absolutely. Under the “Language preferences” menu, click on “Options” next to the desired keyboard layout, and then select “Add a keyboard.”
4. How can I remove a keyboard layout from Windows 10?
Access the “Language preferences” menu, click on the unwanted keyboard layout, and then select the “Remove” button.
5. Is it possible to download and install additional keyboard layouts?
Yes, Windows 10 provides the option to download additional keyboard layouts from the Microsoft Store.
6. Can I use a keyboard layout from a different country?
Certainly, Windows 10 supports keyboard layouts from various countries and regions.
7. What if I accidentally remove the wrong keyboard layout?
No need to worry, you can always reinstall a removed keyboard layout by following the steps mentioned earlier.
8. Will installing a new keyboard layout affect my existing settings?
Installing a new keyboard layout will not impact your other system settings or configurations.
9. Can I use keyboard shortcuts specific to a certain language?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to use language-specific keyboard shortcuts when a particular language keyboard is active.
10. What should I do if my newly installed keyboard layout isn’t working?
Make sure you have the latest Windows updates installed. If the issue persists, try removing and reinstalling the keyboard layout again.
11. Are there any shortcuts to quickly access the keyboard settings?
Yes, you can press the Windows key + I together to directly open the Settings menu.
12. Can I use an external keyboard not supported by Windows 10?
In most cases, modern keyboards are natively supported by Windows 10, but you may need to install specific software provided by the manufacturer for additional functionalities.