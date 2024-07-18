How to install new keyboard driver?

If you have ever encountered issues with your keyboard, such as keys not responding properly or certain functionalities not working, it might be time to update or reinstall the keyboard driver. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing a new keyboard driver on both Windows and Mac operating systems.
Step 1: Identify the Current Keyboard Driver
Before proceeding with the installation of a new keyboard driver, it is important to identify the current driver installed on your system. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **On Windows**: Press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager” from the menu. Expand the “Keyboards” category, and you will find the name of your keyboard driver.
2. **On Mac**: Go to the Apple menu, select “About This Mac,” and click on “System Report.” Under the Hardware section, click on “USB” and find your keyboard driver listed.
Step 2: Download the Latest Keyboard Driver
Once you have identified your current keyboard driver, it’s time to find and download the latest version. Follow these steps:
1. **On Windows**: Visit the manufacturer’s website of your keyboard, navigate to the support section, and search for your keyboard model. Download the latest driver compatible with your Windows version.
2. **On Mac**: Check the manufacturer’s website for any available updates or drivers for your keyboard model. Alternatively, search for the keyboard model along with the term “macOS driver” to find suitable options.
Step 3: Uninstall the Current Keyboard Driver (Optional)
If you are experiencing issues with your keyboard, or if you want to start fresh with the new driver, you can uninstall the current driver. However, this step is optional, and you can proceed to install the new driver directly if you prefer. Here’s how to uninstall the current driver:
1. **On Windows**: In the Device Manager, right-click on your keyboard driver and select “Uninstall device.” Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the uninstallation process.
2. **On Mac**: Open the “System Preferences” menu and click on “Keyboard.” Go to the “Keyboard” tab, click on the “Modifier Keys” button, and click “Restore Defaults” to reset any customizations made to the keyboard driver.
Step 4: Install the New Keyboard Driver
Now that you have downloaded the latest keyboard driver and, if desired, uninstalled the current one, it’s time to install the new driver. Follow these instructions:
1. **On Windows**: Locate the downloaded driver file and double-click on it to start the installation wizard. Follow the on-screen instructions, and once the installation is complete, restart your computer.
2. **On Mac**: Open the downloaded driver file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the driver. Once the installation is complete, restart your Mac for the changes to take effect.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: What should I do if my keyboard driver is missing from the Device Manager?
A1: Try reconnecting your keyboard or restarting your computer. If the driver is still missing, consult the manufacturer’s website for driver downloads.
Q2: Can I use a generic keyboard driver instead of the manufacturer’s driver?
A2: It is generally recommended to use the manufacturer’s driver to ensure optimal compatibility and functionality.
Q3: How can I update my keyboard driver automatically?
A3: You can use driver update software like Driver Booster, Driver Easy, or Driver Talent to automatically update your keyboard driver along with other system drivers.
Q4: Do I need to restart my computer once the new keyboard driver is installed?
A4: Yes, it is recommended to restart your computer after installing a new keyboard driver to ensure proper functioning.
Q5: Can I install a keyboard driver from a CD that came with the keyboard?
A5: Yes, if you have a CD that came with your keyboard, it often includes the necessary driver. Insert the CD into your computer and follow the on-screen instructions.
Q6: How can I roll back to the previous version of a keyboard driver?
A6: In the Device Manager, right-click on your keyboard driver, select “Properties,” go to the “Driver” tab, and click on “Roll Back Driver” if the option is available.
Q7: What should I do if the new keyboard driver is not working correctly?
A7: Try uninstalling the new driver and reinstalling the previous one. Additionally, check for any updated drivers from the manufacturer’s website or contact their support for assistance.
Q8: Can I install a keyboard driver on Linux?
A8: Yes, Linux operating systems typically have built-in support for various keyboard models, which are automatically detected and configured.
Q9: Is it safe to download keyboard drivers from third-party websites?
A9: It is generally recommended to download drivers from the manufacturer’s official website to avoid any potential security risks or compatibility issues.
Q10: How often should I update my keyboard driver?
A10: It is not necessary to update the keyboard driver frequently unless you are experiencing issues or a new update specifically addresses a problem you are facing.
Q11: Can I use the same keyboard driver for multiple keyboards of the same model?
A11: Yes, as long as all the keyboards are of the same model, you can use the same driver for all of them.
Q12: Will updating my keyboard driver erase my keyboard settings and customizations?
A12: It depends on the driver installation process. Some installation wizards may retain your settings, while others might reset them to default. Backup your settings before updating if necessary.