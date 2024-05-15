Are you looking to install Mountain Lion on your Mac but don’t have access to a reliable internet connection? Look no further! In this article, we will walk you through the process of installing Mountain Lion from a USB drive.
**How to install Mountain Lion from USB?**
To install Mountain Lion from a USB drive, follow these steps:
1. **Prepare the USB drive**: First, make sure you have a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity. Format the drive using the Mac OS Extended (Journaled) format. Give it a name, such as “MtnLionUSB,” to easily identify it later.
2. **Download Mountain Lion**: Use a different Mac or find a trusted source to download the Mountain Lion installer. This may require access to the Mac App Store or obtaining the installer from a third-party website. Make sure the installer is saved in your Applications folder.
3. **Create the Mountain Lion USB installer**: Launch the Terminal application (found in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder). Type the following command, replacing “MtnLionUSB” with the name you gave your USB drive in Step 1: “`sudo /Applications/Install macOS Mountain Lion.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/MtnLionUSB –applicationpath /Applications/Install macOS Mountain Lion.app“`. Press Enter and enter your admin password when prompted.
4. **Confirm and erase the USB drive**: Terminal will display a warning that the selected volume will be erased. Type “Y” and press Enter to confirm. Wait for the process to complete. This may take a while.
5. **Restart your Mac**: Once the process finishes, restart your Mac while keeping the USB drive plugged in.
6. **Boot from USB**: As your Mac restarts, press and hold the Option (⌥) key on your keyboard until the Startup Manager window appears. Select the USB drive labeled “Install macOS Mountain Lion” using the arrow keys, and press Enter.
7. **Follow the installation process**: Your Mac will boot from the USB drive, and the Mountain Lion installer will launch. Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the installation. You may need to select the destination drive and agree to the terms and conditions.
8. **Wait for installation to complete**: Once you’ve made your choices, click Install and patiently wait for the installation process to complete. Your Mac will restart automatically once it finishes.
9. **Setup Mountain Lion**: After your Mac restarts, you’ll be greeted with the initial setup screens for Mountain Lion. Follow the instructions to set up your preferences, create a user account, and configure other settings.
10. **Enjoy Mountain Lion**: Congratulations! You have successfully installed Mountain Lion on your Mac via USB. Explore the new features and enjoy the enhanced performance it offers.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use any USB drive to create a Mountain Lion installer?
No, you need a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage and proper formatting (Mac OS Extended Journaled).
2. Is it safe to download the Mountain Lion installer from a third-party website?
We recommend obtaining the Mountain Lion installer from a trusted source or the Mac App Store to ensure its authenticity.
3. Can I create a Mountain Lion USB installer from a Windows PC?
No, the process outlined in this guide requires a Mac.
4. Will creating a Mountain Lion USB installer erase the contents of my USB drive?
Yes, creating a USB installer will erase all existing data on the chosen USB drive, so make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
5. How long does it take to create the Mountain Lion USB installer?
The time required depends on your Mac’s performance and the speed of your USB drive. It can range from a few minutes to over an hour.
6. Can I install Mountain Lion from USB on multiple Macs without re-downloading the installer?
Yes, once you have created the USB installer, you can use it on multiple Macs.
7. Can I use a USB 3.0 drive for creating the installer?
Yes, you can use a USB 3.0 drive, which will improve the speed of the installation process.
8. Can I install Mountain Lion on an unsupported Mac?
While it’s technically possible, it’s generally not recommended to install Mountain Lion on unsupported Mac models, as it may lead to compatibility issues and instability.
9. Can I install Mountain Lion from USB on a Mac without an operating system?
Yes, you can use the USB installer to perform a clean installation on a Mac without an existing operating system.
10. How do I update my apps after installing Mountain Lion?
Once you’ve completed the installation, you can update your apps by opening the App Store, navigating to the “Updates” tab, and following the instructions to update individual apps or install recommended updates.
11. Can I downgrade to a previous version of macOS after installing Mountain Lion?
In most cases, downgrading to a previous version of macOS requires a backup of your data and a clean installation of the desired version of macOS.
12. Is it possible to install Mountain Lion on a non-Apple computer?
The license agreements for macOS restrict its use to Apple-branded computers, so installing Mountain Lion on a non-Apple computer violates these terms.