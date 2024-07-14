How to install Mojave on Mac from USB?
If you’re eager to upgrade your Mac to macOS Mojave but don’t have access to a stable internet connection or prefer a fresh installation, using a USB drive is a great option. This article will guide you through the process of installing Mojave on your Mac from a USB drive, giving you a smooth and hassle-free installation experience.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to install Mojave on Mac from USB:
1. **Prepare a USB drive**: First, you need a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 16 GB. Ensure that the drive is formatted correctly, as you will be erasing all its data during the process. Backup any important files on the USB drive before proceeding.
2. **Download macOS Mojave**: Visit the Mac App Store and search for macOS Mojave. Click on the download button, and the installer will start downloading to your Applications folder.
3. **Create a bootable USB drive**: Open “Terminal” from the Utilities folder in your Applications folder. In Terminal, type the command ‘sudo /Applications/Install macOS Mojave.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/Untitled’. Replace ‘Untitled’ with the name of your USB drive, and enter your admin password when prompted. The process may take some time, so be patient.
4. **Restart your Mac**: After the bootable USB drive is created, restart your Mac.
5. **Access Startup Manager**: Once your Mac starts up again and you hear the startup chime, hold down the Option (⌥) key on your keyboard until the Startup Manager appears.
6. **Choose the USB drive**: In the Startup Manager, you will see a list of available startup disks. Select the USB drive you created earlier. It is usually labeled as “Install macOS Mojave.”
7. **Install macOS Mojave**: After selecting the USB drive, click on the arrow beneath it, and the installation process will begin. Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed.
8. **Select a disk**: During the installation process, you’ll be prompted to select a disk on which to install macOS Mojave. Choose the appropriate disk and click on “Install.”
9. **Wait for installation**: The installation process may take some time, depending on your Mac’s speed. Your Mac may restart multiple times during this process, so don’t be alarmed.
10. **Finish installation**: Once the installation is complete, your Mac will restart, and you will be greeted with the setup screen. Follow the on-screen instructions to finish setting up your Mac with macOS Mojave.
11. **Recover your data**: If you have any backups available or if you previously backed up your data, you can now restore it from your Time Machine backup or other sources.
12. **Enjoy macOS Mojave**: Congratulations! You have successfully installed macOS Mojave on your Mac. Explore the new features and enjoy the enhanced performance and security offered by Mojave.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable Mojave installer?
Yes, you can use any USB drive with at least 16 GB of storage that is formatted correctly.
2. Can I create a bootable USB drive on a Windows PC?
No, the method described in this article requires a Mac to create the bootable USB drive. However, you can use a Windows PC to download the macOS Mojave installer.
3. Can I install Mojave on an older Mac?
While some older Macs are compatible with Mojave, not all will be able to run it. Check Apple’s official compatibility list to ensure your Mac can support Mojave.
4. Is it necessary to erase my USB drive before creating a bootable installer?
Yes, creating a bootable installer will erase all data on the USB drive, so it’s essential to back up any important files before proceeding.
5. Can I use a USB drive that has files on it?
No, it’s recommended to use a USB drive with no important files, as the creation process will wipe all data from it.
6. How long does it take to create the Mojave bootable USB drive?
The time required to create a bootable USB drive can vary depending on the speed of your Mac and the USB drive. It typically takes between 10 to 30 minutes.
7. Do I need an internet connection during the installation process?
No, once you have created a bootable USB drive, you do not require an internet connection for the installation process.
8. Can I revert to the previous version of macOS after installing Mojave?
Yes, if you have made a backup of your previous macOS version, you can restore it using Time Machine or other backup methods.
9. Will installing Mojave erase all my files?
No, a typical installation of Mojave should not erase your files. However, it’s always recommended to have a backup of your important data before any major software update.
10. Can I install Mojave alongside my existing macOS version?
Yes, you can create a separate partition and install Mojave alongside your existing macOS. This allows you to dual-boot between the two versions.
11. What should I do if the installation process gets stuck?
If the installation process gets stuck or takes longer than expected, force restart your Mac and attempt the installation again.
12. Can I use the bootable USB drive to install Mojave on multiple Macs?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB drive to install Mojave on multiple Macs. Just repeat the process for each Mac you want to upgrade.