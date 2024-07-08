How to install mojave from usb?

Are you looking to install Mojave from a USB drive? Whether you are upgrading your macOS or installing it on a new device, using a USB drive can be a convenient option. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to install Mojave from a USB drive. So, let’s get started!
**How to install Mojave from a USB drive?**
To install Mojave from a USB drive, you need to follow these steps:
1. **Prepare the USB drive:** Format your USB drive using Disk Utility and make sure it is formatted as macOS Extended (Journaled) with the GUID Partition Map scheme.
2. **Download macOS Mojave:** Visit the App Store and download macOS Mojave. Once the download is complete, the installer will launch automatically. Close the installer as we will use it later.
3. **Create a bootable USB drive:** Connect the USB drive to your Mac and open Disk Utility. Select your USB drive from the sidebar, click on the “Erase” tab, and give it a name.
4. **Run the Terminal:** Open the Terminal application from the Utilities folder (you can find it in the Applications folder or use Spotlight search).
5. **Create a bootable installer:** In the Terminal window, type the following command: `sudo /Applications/Install macOS Mojave.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/YourUSBDriveName`. Replace “YourUSBDriveName” with the name you gave to your USB drive in step 3. Press Enter and provide your user password when prompted.
6. **Confirm the operation:** Terminal will request your confirmation. Type “Y” and press Enter to proceed. The process may take some time.
7. **Restart your Mac:** Once the bootable installer is created, restart your Mac and hold down the Option/Alt key.
8. **Access the boot menu:** Release the Option/Alt key when you see the boot menu. Select the USB drive with the Mojave installer from the available options.
9. **Install macOS Mojave:** The macOS Utilities window will appear. Choose “Install macOS” and follow the on-screen instructions to install Mojave on your Mac. Select your desired installation location and agree to the license terms.
10. **Complete the installation:** The installation process will take several minutes. Your Mac may restart multiple times during the process. Once the installation is complete, you will be prompted to set up your Mac.
That’s it! You have successfully installed Mojave from a USB drive. Enjoy exploring the new features and enhancements!
FAQs:
1. Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable installer for Mojave?
No, not every USB drive is suitable for creating a bootable installer. Make sure your USB drive has sufficient storage capacity and is formatted correctly.
2. How much time does it take to create a bootable installer?
The time taken to create a bootable installer can vary depending on the speed of your USB drive and Mac. Usually, it takes around 10-20 minutes.
3. Can I use the same USB drive for other purposes after creating a bootable installer?
Yes, you can use the USB drive for regular storage purposes once you have successfully installed Mojave. However, make sure to back up any important data before creating the bootable installer, as the process will erase all existing data on the drive.
4. Can I install Mojave on multiple Macs using the same bootable installer?
Yes, you can use the same bootable installer to install Mojave on multiple Macs. Just connect the USB drive to each Mac and follow the installation steps mentioned above.
5. Can I install Mojave from a USB drive on a Windows PC?
No, the process mentioned in this article is specifically for macOS devices. If you want to install Mojave on a Windows PC, you will need to follow different steps.
6. Do I need an internet connection to install Mojave from a USB drive?
No, an internet connection is not required to install Mojave from a USB drive. However, you will need an internet connection to download the Mojave installer from the App Store.
7. Can I downgrade to a previous version of macOS using a bootable installer?
Yes, you can use a bootable installer to downgrade to a previous version of macOS. However, the process may vary depending on the specific macOS version you want to install.
8. Can I create a bootable installer for Mojave on a Mac running an older macOS version?
Yes, you can create a bootable installer for Mojave on a Mac running an older macOS version. Just make sure to download the Mojave installer from the App Store using your Apple ID.
9. Is it necessary to back up my data before installing Mojave?
While the installation process does not usually cause data loss, it is always recommended to back up your important data before performing any major system update or installation.
10. Can I use a USB drive with a USB-C connector to create a bootable installer?
Yes, you can use a USB drive with a USB-C connector to create a bootable installer. Just make sure you have the appropriate USB-C to USB-A adapter if your Mac has USB-A ports.
11. Can I use a CD/DVD instead of a USB drive to install Mojave?
No, macOS Mojave can only be installed using a USB drive. CD/DVD installations are not supported.
12. Can I use a pre-made bootable installer instead of creating one myself?
Yes, there are pre-made bootable installers available online. However, it is recommended to create your own bootable installer using official sources to ensure reliability and security.