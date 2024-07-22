How to install media creation tool on usb?

The Media Creation Tool is a handy utility provided by Microsoft that allows you to create installation media such as a USB drive or DVD for clean installation or upgrading your operating system. Having a USB installation media can be incredibly useful for situations where you need to reinstall Windows, fix a problematic system, or create a bootable drive. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to install the Media Creation Tool on a USB drive.
The Process
1. Download the Media Creation Tool: First and foremost, visit the official Microsoft website to download the Media Creation Tool. Make sure to choose the version that matches your system architecture (32-bit or 64-bit).
2. Launch the Media Creation Tool: Once the tool is downloaded, locate the file and double-click it to launch the Media Creation Tool.
3. Accept the License Terms: A prompt will appear asking you to agree to the terms and conditions. Read through them and click on “Accept.”
4. Create Installation Media: Now, the tool will ask you to select the option to create installation media. Choose the “Create installation media (USB flash drive, DVD, or ISO file) for another PC” and click on “Next.”
5. Select Language, Edition, and Architecture: In the next window, you’ll be required to choose the language, edition, and architecture (32-bit or 64-bit) of your operating system. Make the appropriate selections and click “Next.”
6. Choose USB Flash Drive: On the following screen, select the “USB flash drive” option and click on “Next.” Make sure you have a USB drive inserted into your computer.
7. Select the USB Drive: The tool will display a list of removable drives available on your computer. Choose the USB drive you want to use for the installation media and click on “Next.” Please note that all data on the USB drive will be erased, so ensure you have backed up any important files.
8. Tool Downloads and Verifies Files: The Media Creation Tool will now download all the necessary files and verify them. This process may take some time depending on your internet speed.
9. USB Drive Formatting: After the downloading and verification process is complete, the tool will format the selected USB drive and copy the installation files onto it. This will transform your USB drive into a bootable installation media.
10. Finishing the Process: Once the tool finishes copying the files to the USB drive, a “Your USB flash drive is ready” message will appear. Click on “Finish” to complete the process.
11. Boot from the USB Drive: To install Windows using the USB drive, restart your computer and enter the BIOS or UEFI settings. Configure your computer to boot from the USB drive and proceed with the installation process.
12.
FAQs:
Q: Can I use an already formatted USB drive for the Media Creation Tool?
A: No, the Media Creation Tool will format the USB drive during the installation process, so make sure you do not have any important data on it.
Q: Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
A: Yes, instead of selecting the “USB flash drive” option in step 6, choose the “ISO file” option. This will allow you to create a Windows installation DVD.
Q: Can I use the Media Creation Tool on a Mac?
A: No, the Media Creation Tool is specifically designed for Windows operating systems.
Q: Can I create a Windows 10 installation USB drive using the Media Creation Tool on Windows 7?
A: Yes, the Media Creation Tool supports creating installation media for different Windows versions.
Q: How much free space do I need on my USB drive?
A: At least 8 GB of free space is recommended for the USB drive.
Q: Can I cancel the Media Creation Tool midway through the process?
A: Yes, you can close the Media Creation Tool at any point. However, it is recommended to let the process complete to avoid any issues with the USB drive.
Q: Can I use the USB drive for storage after creating the installation media?
A: Yes, the USB drive can be used for storage purposes once the installation media creation process is complete.
Q: Can I create a bootable USB drive for Windows 11 using the Media Creation Tool?
A: Yes, the Media Creation Tool supports creating installation media for various Windows versions, including Windows 11.
Q: Does the Media Creation Tool work with Linux or other operating systems?
A: No, the Media Creation Tool is specifically designed for creating Windows installation media.
Q: Can I use the Media Creation Tool to upgrade my current Windows version?
A: Yes, the Media Creation Tool can also be used to upgrade your current Windows operating system to a newer version.
Q: Can I reuse the USB drive for future installations?
A: Yes, once you have installed Windows using the USB drive, you can format it and use it again for future installations.
Q: How long does the entire process take?
A: The time taken to create the installation media depends on various factors such as internet speed, computer performance, and USB drive speed. It can take anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes.