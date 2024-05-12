How to install manjaro Linux from usb?

Manjaro Linux is a user-friendly, powerful, and free operating system based on Arch Linux. Installing Manjaro Linux from a USB drive is a straightforward process that allows you to experience this fantastic distribution on your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to install Manjaro Linux from a USB drive.
Requirements
Before we begin, make sure you have the following prerequisites:
– A USB drive with at least 4GB of storage capacity.
– A computer or laptop where you want to install Manjaro Linux.
– A stable internet connection (optional, but highly recommended).
Creating a Bootable USB Drive
To install Manjaro Linux, you need to create a bootable USB drive. Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1: Download the Manjaro Linux ISO
To begin, you will need to download the Manjaro Linux ISO file from their official website. Choose the appropriate version for your computer, whether it’s 32-bit or 64-bit, and download the ISO file.
Step 2: Prepare the USB Drive
Insert the USB drive into your computer and make sure it is properly recognized. Be aware that all the data on the USB drive will be erased, so ensure you have backed up any important files.
Step 3: Use Rufus (Windows) or Etcher (macOS/Windows/Linux)
To create the bootable USB drive, you can use Rufus if you are on Windows or Etcher for macOS, Windows, or Linux. Both tools have a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of creating a bootable USB drive. Open the tool, select the Manjaro Linux ISO file you downloaded in Step 1, choose the USB drive you inserted, and click on the “Start” button. Wait for the process to complete.
Installing Manjaro Linux
Now that you have your bootable USB drive ready, you can proceed with the installation of Manjaro Linux on your computer.
Step 1: Booting from the USB Drive
Restart your computer and access the BIOS or UEFI settings by pressing the appropriate key during the booting process (usually F2, F12, or Del). Navigate to the “Boot” section and change the boot order to prioritize USB devices. Save the changes and exit the BIOS or UEFI settings.
Step 2: Manjaro Linux Live Environment
Once your computer restarts, it will boot into the Manjaro Linux Live environment from your USB drive. Take this opportunity to explore Manjaro Linux and ensure everything works correctly.
Step 3: Launch the Installer
Locate the “Install Manjaro Linux” shortcut on the desktop and double-click it to start the installation process.
Step 4: Language and Location
Select the language and location you prefer for your installation and click “Next.”
Step 5: Keyboard Layout
Choose your keyboard layout and click “Next.”
Step 6: Disk Partitioning
Choose the disk partitioning method that suits your needs. If you are unsure, select the recommended option, which will erase the whole disk and set up a default partition layout. Click “Next” when ready.
Step 7: User Account
Enter your desired username and password for your Manjaro Linux account. You can also choose to enable automatic login. Click “Next” when done.
Step 8: Summary and Installation
Review the installation summary to ensure all the details are correct. If everything looks good, click “Install” to begin the installation process.
Step 9: Installation Progress
Sit back and relax while Manjaro Linux is being installed on your computer. Depending on your system’s speed and the installation options you selected, this process may take a few minutes.
Step 10: Installation Complete
Once the installation is complete, you will be prompted to restart your computer. Remove the USB drive and click “Restart Now.”
Step 11: Welcome to Manjaro Linux!
Upon rebooting, you will be greeted with the Manjaro Linux login screen. Enter the password you set during the installation process, and voila! You have successfully installed Manjaro Linux on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I try Manjaro Linux without installing it?
Yes, you can boot into the Manjaro Linux Live environment from the USB drive and try it out before installing it.
2. Can I dual-boot Manjaro Linux with another operating system?
Yes, during the installation process, you can choose to install Manjaro Linux alongside another operating system, allowing you to dual-boot.
3. Is it possible to install Manjaro Linux using a DVD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can create a bootable DVD using the Manjaro Linux ISO file and follow a similar installation process.
4. What if I encounter problems during the installation process?
Ensure that you have followed the steps correctly, and consult the Manjaro Linux forums or documentation for troubleshooting assistance.
5. Can I install Manjaro Linux on older hardware?
Yes, Manjaro Linux supports a wide range of hardware, including older systems.
6. Is it necessary to have an internet connection during the installation?
It is not necessary, but having an internet connection allows you to install updates and additional software during the installation process.
7. Can I customize the desktop environment in Manjaro Linux?
Yes, Manjaro Linux provides various official editions with different desktop environments, and you can also customize the desktop environment according to your preferences.
8. Does Manjaro Linux support proprietary software?
Yes, Manjaro Linux allows you to install and use proprietary software if desired.
9. Can I install Manjaro Linux on a virtual machine?
Yes, you can install Manjaro Linux on a virtual machine for testing or using it alongside your primary operating system.
10. Are there any additional software repositories available for Manjaro Linux?
Yes, Manjaro Linux utilizes the Arch User Repository (AUR), which provides a vast collection of community-maintained software packages.
11. Is Manjaro Linux suitable for beginners?
Yes, Manjaro Linux is considered a user-friendly distribution, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced users alike.
12. How frequently is Manjaro Linux updated?
Manjaro Linux follows a rolling-release model, providing regular updates to keep your system up to date with the latest software versions and security patches.
Now that you have learned how to install Manjaro Linux from a USB drive, you can start exploring this powerful and user-friendly operating system. Enjoy your Manjaro Linux experience!