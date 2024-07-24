How to install macOS on usb?

Are you thinking of installing macOS on a USB drive? Whether you want a portable macOS installation for troubleshooting, testing, or simply having the operating system at your fingertips wherever you go, this article will guide you through the process. Installing macOS on a USB drive allows you to boot into the familiar environment on any Mac computer, without the need to modify or overwrite your existing system. Let’s dive right in!
Requirements
Before we begin, make sure you have the following prerequisites:
1. A Mac computer with an active internet connection.
2. A USB drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity.
3. macOS Installer: You can download the installer from the Mac App Store, as long as you have a compatible Apple ID and the necessary permissions.
4. A reliable and updated backup of your important data: It’s crucial to have a backup before proceeding with any installation to safeguard your files.
Step 1: Prepare the USB Drive
The first step is to format the USB drive and make it ready for the installation. Follow these instructions:
1. Connect the USB drive to your Mac computer.
2. Open “Disk Utility” by searching for it using Spotlight or locating it in the Applications folder.
3. In Disk Utility, select your USB drive from the left-hand side panel.
4. Click on the “Erase” button located at the top of the Disk Utility window.
5. Choose a suitable name for your USB drive and make sure to select “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” as the format.
6. Finally, click on the “Erase” button to format the USB drive.
Step 2: Create a Bootable macOS Installer
Now that you have prepared the USB drive, it’s time to create a bootable macOS installer. To do this, follow these steps:
1. Download the macOS Installer from the Mac App Store if you haven’t already done so.
2. Once downloaded, the installer will automatically launch. Close it without proceeding with the installation.
3. Open “Terminal” from the Applications > Utilities folder.
4. Type the following command and hit enter: `sudo /Applications/Install macOS [Version Name].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/[USB Drive Name] — /Applications/Install macOS [Version Name].app`
**How to install macOS on usb?** Creating a bootable macOS installer on a USB drive involves using Terminal to execute a specific command, which creates the necessary files and setup for the installation.
Step 3: Install macOS on the USB Drive
Now that the bootable installer has been created, it’s time to install macOS on the USB drive. Follow these steps:
1. Restart your Mac and hold down the “Option” key while it boots up.
2. A boot selection menu will appear, displaying the available bootable drives. Select the USB drive with the macOS installer.
3. Follow the on-screen prompts to begin the installation process.
4. When prompted to choose a destination, select your USB drive and proceed with the installation.
5. Wait for the installation to complete. This might take a while, so be patient.
6. Once the installation is finished, your USB drive will be ready to boot into macOS.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I install macOS on any USB drive?
No, not every USB drive is compatible. Make sure your USB drive has at least 16GB of storage capacity and is in good working condition.
2. Can I use the USB drive for other purposes after installing macOS on it?
Yes, you can use the USB drive for other storage purposes once you have installed macOS on it. However, ensure you have enough space left for macOS updates and temporary files.
3. Can I install macOS on a Windows PC using a USB drive?
No, macOS can only be installed on Apple Mac computers.
4. Do I need an internet connection during the installation process?
Yes, an active internet connection is required to download the macOS installer and authenticate the installation.
5. Can I install older versions of macOS using this method?
Yes, as long as you have the installer for the specific version of macOS you want to install, you can follow the same steps.
6. Can I update macOS on the USB drive?
Yes, you can update macOS on the USB drive by simply running the software update from the system preferences once booted into macOS.
7. Can I use the USB drive on any Mac computer?
Yes, as long as the Mac computer supports the version of macOS installed on the USB drive, you can use it on any compatible Mac.
8. Can I dual boot macOS and another operating system on the USB drive?
Dual booting macOS with another operating system on a USB drive is technically possible but requires additional steps and compatibility considerations.
9. Is it possible to encrypt the USB drive after installing macOS on it?
Yes, you can encrypt the USB drive using the built-in FileVault feature in macOS. It’s advisable to encrypt the drive to protect your data.
10. How do I boot into macOS from the USB drive?
Restart your Mac and hold down the “Option” key while it boots up. A boot selection menu will appear, allowing you to select the USB drive with macOS installed.
11. Can I install macOS on an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive. The process is similar; you just need to select the external hard drive as the destination during installation.
12. Can I revert the USB drive back to its original state?
Yes, you can easily revert the USB drive back to its original state by reformatting it using Disk Utility. Be aware that this erases all data on the drive, so ensure you have a backup if needed.
Now that you know how to install macOS on a USB drive, you can enjoy the benefits of a portable macOS environment anytime, anywhere. Just make sure to follow the steps carefully and consider the compatibility of your hardware. Happy computing!