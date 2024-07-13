How to install macOS on formatted hard drive?

Whether you have recently purchased a new hard drive or had to format your existing one, reinstalling macOS might be on your to-do list. Installing macOS on a formatted hard drive might seem like a daunting task. However, with a few simple steps, you can have your macOS up and running smoothly in no time. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing macOS on a formatted hard drive.
Prerequisites for installing macOS on a formatted hard drive
Before diving into the installation process, make sure you have the following prerequisites:
1. A formatted hard drive: Ensure that your hard drive has been formatted correctly. If not, back up any important data before formatting.
2. A macOS installer: Download the latest version of macOS from the App Store or from the official Apple website.
3. A USB drive: You will need a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 12GB to create a bootable macOS installer.
The installation process
Now that you have all the prerequisites ready, follow these steps to install macOS on a formatted hard drive:
1. **Create a bootable macOS installer**: Connect the USB drive to your Mac and open the “Disk Utility” app. Select the USB drive, click on “Erase,” and choose the format as “Mac OS Extended (Journaled).” Once erased, open the Terminal app and enter the appropriate command to create a bootable installer.
2. **Connect the bootable USB drive**: Plug in the bootable USB drive into your Mac. Ensure that your Mac is turned off.
3. **Start up your Mac**: Turn on your Mac while holding down the Option (⌥) key until the Startup Manager appears.
4. **Select the bootable USB drive**: From the Startup Manager, choose the bootable USB drive that contains the macOS installer.
5. **Begin the installation process**: Once the macOS installer loads, select the language and continue to the installation screen. Click on “Install macOS.”
6. **Select the destination for installation**: Choose the formatted hard drive as the destination for installing macOS.
7. **Wait for the installation to complete**: Allow the installation process to complete. Your Mac might restart multiple times during the installation.
8. **Set up macOS**: Once the installation is finished, follow the on-screen instructions to set up macOS, including selecting your country and creating a user account.
9. **Update macOS**: After the setup process, it is recommended to update macOS to ensure you have the latest security patches and features.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I install macOS on a physically damaged hard drive?
No, it is not advisable to install macOS on a physically damaged hard drive. Make sure your hard drive is in good condition before proceeding with the installation.
2. Will installing macOS on a formatted hard drive erase my data?
Yes, a macOS installation on a formatted hard drive will erase all existing data. Always ensure you have backed up your important files before proceeding.
3. Can I use a Windows PC to create a bootable macOS installer?
No, the creation of a macOS bootable installer requires a Mac system. However, you can use a virtual machine running macOS to accomplish this on a Windows PC.
4. Can I install an older version of macOS on a formatted hard drive?
Yes, you can install an older version of macOS on a formatted hard drive. However, it is recommended to install the latest version to benefit from the latest features and security updates.
5. Do I need an internet connection to install macOS?
While an internet connection is not required for the installation process, it is recommended for downloading and installing any available updates after installation.
6. Can I install macOS on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can install macOS on an external hard drive. The steps are similar to installing on an internal hard drive.
7. What should I do if the macOS installation fails?
If the macOS installation fails, ensure that you have followed the steps correctly and check for any error messages. Restart your Mac and try the installation process again.
8. Can I switch between macOS and another operating system?
Yes, you can create a dual boot system by installing macOS alongside another operating system like Windows. However, this requires partitioning your hard drive and setting up a boot manager.
9. How long does the macOS installation process take?
The duration of the installation process can vary depending on several factors, including your Mac’s performance, the version of macOS, and the speed of your hard drive. Generally, it takes around 30 minutes to an hour.
10. Can I interrupt the macOS installation process?
It is not advisable to interrupt the macOS installation process once it has started. Doing so can lead to a corrupted installation or damage to your hard drive.
11. What can I do if my Mac doesn’t show the bootable USB drive?
Ensure that the bootable USB drive is properly connected and try restarting your Mac while holding down the Option (⌥) key to access the Startup Manager. If the issue persists, you might need to create the bootable USB drive again.
12. Is it possible to downgrade macOS after installation?
While it is technically possible to downgrade macOS on your Mac, it can be a complex process and may result in data loss or compatibility issues. It is recommended to take proper backups and consult official resources before attempting a downgrade.
Conclusion
Installing macOS on a formatted hard drive is not as complicated as it may seem. Follow the steps outlined in this article, and soon you’ll have a fresh installation of macOS on your Mac. Remember to take necessary precautions and always have a backup of your important files. Enjoy the seamless experience of the latest macOS on your Mac!