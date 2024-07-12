How to install macOS on external SSD drive?
Installing macOS on an external SSD drive allows you to have a portable and bootable macOS installation. This can be helpful if you want to carry your macOS system with you and use it on different computers. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing macOS on an external SSD drive.
Requirements:
Before we proceed with the installation process, make sure you have the following:
1. An external SSD drive: Choose a high-quality SSD drive with sufficient storage capacity to accommodate macOS and your files.
2. macOS installer: Download the macOS installer from the Mac App Store. The installer is a large file, so ensure you have a stable internet connection.
3. USB flash drive: A USB flash drive with a minimum capacity of 16GB for creating a macOS bootable installer.
4. Time Machine backup (optional): It is recommended to have a backup of your data using Time Machine before proceeding. This will ensure your data is safe in case of any unforeseen issues during the installation process.
Steps to install macOS on an external SSD drive:
Follow these steps to install macOS on your external SSD drive:
Step 1: Connect your external SSD drive to your Mac.
Step 2: Create a bootable installer by formatting the USB flash drive and copying the macOS installer onto it. You can use the “createinstallmedia” command in Terminal to create the bootable installer. Follow the instructions provided by Apple to create the bootable installer.
Step 3: Once the bootable installer is ready, restart your Mac and hold down the Option (⌥) key. This will display the Startup Manager.
Step 4: From the Startup Manager, select the USB flash drive with the macOS installer. This will boot your Mac from the installer.
Step 5: In the macOS installer, choose your preferred language and select “Install macOS.”
Step 6: Select your external SSD drive as the destination for the macOS installation. Keep in mind that this will erase all data on the external SSD drive, so ensure you have a backup if necessary.
Step 7: Click “Install” and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process. It may take some time to install macOS on the external SSD drive.
Step 8: After the installation is complete, your Mac will restart using the macOS installed on the external SSD drive.
Step 9: To boot from the external SSD drive, restart your Mac and hold down the Option (⌥) key. From the Startup Manager, select the external SSD drive as the boot disk.
Step 10: Your Mac will now start using the macOS installed on the external SSD drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I use any external SSD drive to install macOS?
Yes, you can use any external SSD drive that meets the required storage capacity and has a compatible interface with your Mac.
2. Can I use an external HDD instead of an SSD drive?
While it is technically possible, using an SSD drive provides faster performance and better reliability for running macOS.
3. Can I use a Windows PC to create the bootable installer?
No, the macOS installer requires a Mac to create a bootable installer.
4. Will installing macOS on an external SSD drive affect my internal hard drive?
No, installing macOS on an external SSD drive will not affect your internal hard drive. Your files and macOS installation on your internal drive will remain intact.
5. Can I use the external SSD drive on different Mac computers?
Yes, you can connect the external SSD drive to different Mac computers and boot from it, as long as they are compatible with the version of macOS installed on the drive.
6. Can I use a Time Machine backup from my internal drive on the external SSD drive?
Yes, you can restore your files using Time Machine onto the external SSD drive and have the same setup as your previous macOS installation.
7. Is it possible to partition the external SSD drive for dual booting?
Yes, you can partition the external SSD drive to have multiple macOS installations or dual boot with other operating systems.
8. Can I use the external SSD drive as a startup disk for any Mac?
The external SSD drive can be used as a startup disk for any compatible Mac that supports booting from an external drive.
9. Can I upgrade macOS on the external SSD drive?
Yes, you can upgrade macOS on the external SSD drive just like you would on an internal drive.
10. Can I install macOS on an external SSD drive using a virtual machine?
While it is technically possible to install macOS on an external SSD drive using a virtual machine, the process is more complex and may not provide optimum performance.
11. Will the performance be affected when running macOS from an external SSD drive?
Generally, the performance of macOS running from an external SSD drive is comparable to running it from an internal drive, if not better.
12. Can I revert back to running macOS from my internal drive?
Yes, you can revert back to running macOS from your internal drive by simply restarting your Mac and selecting the internal drive from the Startup Manager.