How to Install macOS Monterey from USB
Installing macOS Monterey, the latest version of Apple’s operating system, can bring a host of new features and improvements to your Mac. While updating through the App Store is the most straightforward method, you may want to install it from a USB drive for various reasons, such as a clean installation or multiple installations. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to install macOS Monterey from a USB drive.
What do you need?
To install macOS Monterey from a USB drive, you will need the following:
1. A USB drive with a capacity of at least 16GB.
2. A Mac computer compatible with macOS Monterey.
3. The macOS Monterey installation file, which can be downloaded from the App Store.
Step 1: Format the USB Drive
The first step is to format the USB drive to ensure it is compatible with macOS Monterey. Follow these steps:
1. Connect the USB drive to your Mac.
2. Open “Disk Utility” from the Launchpad or the Applications folder.
3. Select the USB drive from the list of storage devices.
4. Click on the “Erase” button.
5. Choose a name for the USB drive and select the “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” format.
6. Click on “Erase” and wait for the process to complete.
Step 2: Create a Bootable USB Drive
Next, you’ll need to create a bootable USB drive by transferring the macOS Monterey installation file. Here’s how:
**1. Download macOS Monterey:** Visit the App Store and search for macOS Monterey. Once you find it, click on the “Get” or “Download” button to start the download. Once the download is complete, the installation wizard will open automatically. Close it for now.
2. Open “Terminal”: You can find Terminal in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder. Alternatively, you can use Spotlight Search to find it.
3. Enter the command: In the Terminal window, enter the following command to create a bootable USB drive:
“`
sudo /Applications/Install macOS Monterey.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/{USB Drive Name}
“`
Make sure to replace `{USB Drive Name}` with the name you assigned to the USB drive earlier.
4. Press “Return” and enter your administrator password when prompted. Note that you won’t see your password as you type, but it is being entered.
5. Confirm the action: Terminal will display a warning stating that the USB drive will be erased. Type “Y” and press “Return” to confirm. The process will now begin, and it may take some time to complete.
Step 3: Install macOS Monterey
With the bootable USB drive ready, it’s time to install macOS Monterey on your Mac. Follow these steps:
1. Restart your Mac and hold down the “Option” key on your keyboard until the startup disks appear on the screen.
2. Select the bootable USB drive from the list of startup options.
3. The macOS Monterey installer will launch. Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the installation. You may be asked to select a destination disk for the installation, so choose your desired disk carefully.
4. Once you have selected the installation destination, click on “Install” to begin the installation process. Your Mac may restart several times during the installation.
5. After the installation is complete, your Mac will boot into macOS Monterey. Follow the setup process to configure your preferences and sign in with your Apple ID.
Congratulations! You have successfully installed macOS Monterey from a USB drive.
FAQs:
1. How long does it take to create the bootable USB drive?
The time required to create a bootable USB drive for macOS Monterey depends on the speed of your Mac and the USB drive, but it usually takes around 10-20 minutes.
2. Can I use a USB drive with a capacity less than 16GB?
No, you need a USB drive with a capacity of at least 16GB to store the macOS Monterey installation file.
3. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive as long as it is formatted correctly and has enough storage capacity.
4. Can I use the same USB drive for multiple installations on different Macs?
Yes, once you create a bootable USB drive, you can use it to install macOS Monterey on multiple Mac computers.
5. Will creating a bootable USB drive erase its existing data?
Yes, the process of creating a bootable USB drive will erase all existing data on the drive. Make sure to back up any important files before formatting the drive.
6. Can I update from an older macOS version using a bootable USB drive?
Yes, a bootable USB drive allows you to perform a clean installation or update from an older macOS version.
7. Can I create a bootable USB drive on a Windows PC?
No, the methods described in this article are specific to macOS. However, there are other ways to create a bootable USB drive for macOS using third-party software on Windows.
8. Do I need an internet connection to install macOS Monterey from a USB drive?
No, an internet connection is not required to install macOS Monterey from a bootable USB drive.
9. Can I use a USB-C or Thunderbolt drive instead of a USB-A drive?
Yes, as long as your Mac has the necessary ports and the drive is compatible, you can use a USB-C or Thunderbolt drive.
10. Can I go back to the previous macOS version after installing macOS Monterey?
Yes, you can restore your Mac to a previous macOS version by performing a clean installation or restoring from a backup.
11. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, a USB flash drive can be used for creating a bootable USB drive for installing macOS Monterey.
12. Can I create a bootable USB drive on a different macOS version?
Yes, you can follow similar steps on different macOS versions to create a bootable USB drive. The process may differ slightly based on the macOS version, but the overall concept remains the same.