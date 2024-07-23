How to install macOS from usb?

If you’re looking to install macOS on a Mac computer or perform a clean installation on your existing system, using a USB drive is a convenient and efficient method. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step to help you successfully install macOS from a USB drive.
What You’ll Need
Before we dive into the installation process, let’s first gather the necessary tools:
– A Mac computer compatible with the macOS version you want to install.
– A USB flash drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity.
– A stable internet connection to download macOS directly (optional).
Creating a Bootable macOS USB Drive
To get started, you’ll need to create a bootable USB drive with the macOS installer. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Download macOS Installer
The first step is to obtain the macOS installer file. You can download it directly from the Mac App Store, or if you have an older version, you can find it on the Apple Developer website.
Step 2: Prepare the USB Drive
Connect the USB drive to your Mac, then open Disk Utility (Finder -> Applications -> Utilities -> Disk Utility). Select your USB drive and click the “Erase” tab. Choose a name, format (Mac OS Extended – Journaled), and scheme (GUID Partition Map), then click “Erase” to format the USB drive.
Step 3: Create a Bootable USB Drive
To create the bootable USB drive, open Terminal (Finder -> Applications -> Utilities -> Terminal) and enter the following command:
sudo /Applications/Install macOS [version].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia --volume /Volumes/[USB drive name] --nointeraction
Replace `[version]` with the macOS version you downloaded, and `[USB drive name]` with the name you assigned to your USB drive in Disk Utility. Press “Return” and enter your administrator password when prompted.
Step 4: Confirm the Process
Terminal will ask for confirmation before erasing the USB drive. Type “Y” and press “Return” to continue. The creation process may take a while, so be patient.
Installing macOS from the USB Drive
Once you have a bootable USB drive containing the macOS installer, you’re ready to install it on your Mac. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Connect the USB Drive
Insert the USB drive into the Mac you want to install macOS on.
Step 2: Restart Your Mac
Restart your Mac and hold down the “Option” key immediately upon hearing the startup chime. This will bring up the boot menu.
Step 3: Select the USB Drive
Use the arrow keys to select the USB drive labeled with the macOS installer, then press “Return” to boot from the USB drive.
Step 4: Install macOS
Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the macOS installation. You may need to format the destination drive and agree to the license agreement.
Step 5: Wait for the Installation
The installation process may take a while, so ensure that your Mac is connected to a power source. Once the installation is complete, your Mac will restart.
Related FAQs
1. Can I use any USB flash drive for creating a bootable macOS installer?
Any USB flash drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity can be used to create a bootable macOS installer.
2. Is it possible to create a macOS installer USB drive on Windows?
No, the process requires macOS to create a bootable USB drive. However, you can use third-party tools like TransMac to create a macOS installer on Windows.
3. Can I install macOS on multiple Mac computers using the same USB drive?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB drive to install macOS on multiple compatible Mac computers.
4. What should I do if my Mac doesn’t recognize the USB drive during startup?
Ensure that the USB drive is properly formatted and follow the steps to create a bootable USB drive again. If the issue persists, try a different USB port or use a different USB drive.
5. Will the installation process erase all the data on my Mac?
If you perform a clean installation, all data on your Mac will be erased. However, if you choose the “Upgrade” option during installation, your files and apps will be preserved.
6. How long does it take to create a bootable macOS installer USB drive?
The time to create a bootable USB drive depends on your Mac’s speed and the size of the installer file, but it usually takes around 15-30 minutes.
7. Can I download a specific macOS version instead of the latest one?
Yes, you can download specific macOS versions by checking Apple’s support website or the Apple Developer website.
8. Can I use a USB drive with less than 16GB of storage to install macOS?
No, you need a USB drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity to fit the macOS installer and make it bootable.
9. Do I need an internet connection to install macOS from the USB drive?
No, the USB drive contains the necessary files to install macOS. However, having an internet connection can be useful for downloading updates during the installation process.
10. Can I downgrade macOS using a bootable USB drive?
Yes, you can use a bootable USB drive to perform a clean installation of an older macOS version on your Mac.
11. Can I use a USB external hard drive instead of a flash drive?
Yes, a USB external hard drive can be used instead of a flash drive to create a bootable macOS installer.
12. Does the USB drive need to be empty before creating a bootable installer?
Yes, it is recommended to have the USB drive empty before creating a bootable installer as the process erases all existing data.