How to Install macOS from USB in Recovery Mode?
Installing macOS from a USB drive in recovery mode is a straightforward process that allows you to reinstall or upgrade your macOS operating system. This method is particularly useful when your Mac is having trouble starting up or you need a fresh installation. To install macOS from a USB drive in recovery mode, follow the steps below:
Requirements:
– A USB drive with at least 12GB of storage space.
– Stable internet connection.
Creating the macOS USB Installer:
1. Connect the USB drive to your Mac.
2. Launch the Disk Utility, which you can find in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder.
3. In the Disk Utility window, select your USB drive from the list on the left.
4. Click on the “Erase” button at the top of the window, and choose a name, format, and scheme for the USB drive. Make sure to select “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” as the format, and “GUID Partition Map” as the scheme.
5. Click on the “Erase” button to format the USB drive.
6. Once the formatting is complete, open a web browser and visit the official Apple website.
7. Search for the macOS version you want to install and download the installer.
8. Once the installer is downloaded, it will initiate the installation process automatically. Quit the installer when it opens.
Booting into Recovery Mode:
1. Restart your Mac while holding down the Command (⌘) and R keys until the Apple logo appears.
2. The Mac will boot into the macOS Utilities window. Here, select “Disk Utility” and click “Continue.”
3. In Disk Utility, select your Mac’s startup disk, usually named “Macintosh HD.”
4. Click on the “Erase” button at the top of the window and choose a name, format, and scheme for your startup disk. Keep the default settings or customize as per your requirement.
5. Once the formatting is complete, quit Disk Utility to return to the macOS Utilities window.
Installing macOS from USB in Recovery Mode:
1. Select “Install macOS” from the macOS Utilities window and click “Continue.”
2. In the new window, select your freshly formatted startup disk, usually named “Macintosh HD,” and click “Install.”
3. The installation process will begin. Follow the on-screen instructions and wait for the installation to complete, which may take some time.
4. Once the installation is finished, the Mac will automatically restart.
5. After the restart, your Mac will guide you through the initial setup process, including creating an account, setting up iCloud, and selecting preferences.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I install macOS from any USB drive in recovery mode?
No, you need to format the USB drive to the appropriate format and create a macOS USB installer using the official Apple installer.
2. Can I use a Windows PC to create a macOS USB installer?
No, the macOS USB installer creation process requires a Macintosh computer.
3. Can I use a Wi-Fi connection to download the macOS installer?
Yes, a stable internet connection is required to download the macOS installer during the USB creation process.
4. Can I install an older version of macOS from a USB drive in recovery mode?
Yes, as long as you have the installer for the specific version you want to install.
5. Will I lose my data during the installation process?
Yes, unless you have a backup, the installation process will erase all the data on your Mac’s startup disk.
6. What should I do if the USB installer doesn’t appear in the macOS Utilities window?
Try disconnecting and reconnecting the USB drive, or create the macOS USB installer again following the instructions carefully.
7. Can I install macOS from a USB drive in recovery mode without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is required to authenticate and complete the installation process.
8. How long does it take to install macOS from a USB drive in recovery mode?
The installation time varies depending on the macOS version and your Mac’s hardware, but it can typically take between 30 minutes to an hour.
9. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 12GB?
No, the macOS installer requires at least 12GB of storage space.
10. Do I need to keep the USB drive plugged in after the installation is complete?
No, once the installation is finished and your Mac restarts, you can remove the USB drive.
11. Will installing macOS from a USB drive solve all startup issues?
While it can help resolve some software-related startup issues, it may not fix hardware or severe system problems.
12. Can I install macOS from a USB drive in recovery mode on any Mac model?
Yes, the steps to install macOS from a USB drive in recovery mode are the same across all Mac models. However, ensure that the macOS version you’re installing is compatible with your Mac.