How to install macOS catalina from usb?

MacOS Catalina is the latest version of Apple’s operating system for Mac computers. If you want to install it on your Mac but don’t have access to a stable internet connection, you can use a USB drive to install macOS Catalina. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of creating a bootable USB installer and installing macOS Catalina.
Creating a Bootable macOS Catalina USB Installer
Before you begin, make sure you have a USB drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity. This process will erase all data on the USB drive, so ensure you have backed up any important files.
Step 1: Download the macOS Catalina installer
You can download the macOS Catalina installer from the Mac App Store. Once the download is complete, the installer will open, but do not proceed with the installation just yet.
Step 2: Preparing the USB drive
Connect your USB drive to your Mac and launch the Disk Utility. Select the USB drive from the sidebar, go to the Erase tab, choose “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” as the format, and click on Erase.
Step 3: Creating the bootable USB
Launch Terminal from the Utilities folder and type the following command:
sudo /Applications/Install macOS Catalina.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia --volume /Volumes/Untitled --nointeraction
Replace “Untitled” with the name of your USB drive if it’s different. Press Enter and enter your admin password when prompted. Terminal will then create the bootable USB installer.
Installing macOS Catalina from USB
Now that you have created a bootable USB installer for macOS Catalina, follow these steps to install it on your Mac.
Step 1: Connect the USB drive
Connect the USB drive to the Mac you want to install macOS Catalina on.
Step 2: Restart your Mac
Restart your Mac and hold down the Option (⌥) key while it is booting up. This will display the Startup Manager.
Step 3: Select the USB drive
When the Startup Manager appears, select the USB drive containing the macOS Catalina installer and press Enter.
Step 4: Install macOS Catalina
The macOS Catalina installer will launch. Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the installation. You may be asked to choose a disk to install the operating system on, so select your desired disk and click on Install.
Step 5: Wait for the installation to complete
The installation process may take a while, so be patient and wait until it is completed. Your Mac will restart once the installation is finished.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I install macOS Catalina from a USB 2.0 drive?
A1: Yes, you can install it, but it may take longer compared to using a USB 3.0 drive.
Q2: Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
A2: Yes, you can use an external hard drive to create a bootable installer for macOS Catalina.
Q3: Is it necessary to erase the USB drive before creating a bootable installer?
A3: Yes, creating a bootable installer requires erasing the USB drive completely.
Q4: Can I install macOS Catalina on multiple Macs using the same USB installer?
A4: Yes, you can use the same USB installer to install macOS Catalina on multiple Mac computers.
Q5: Can I create a bootable installer on Windows?
A5: No, the process of creating a bootable installer is specific to macOS only.
Q6: Can I use a USB drive with less than 16GB of storage?
A6: No, you need a USB drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity to create a bootable installer.
Q7: How long does it take to install macOS Catalina?
A7: The installation time may vary depending on your Mac’s performance, but it usually takes around 30 minutes to an hour.
Q8: Will my files be deleted during the installation?
A8: No, the installation process doesn’t delete any files on your Mac. However, it is always wise to backup your important files before proceeding.
Q9: Can I install macOS Catalina on an older Mac?
A9: macOS Catalina is compatible with certain older Mac models. You can check Apple’s official website for the list of supported Macs.
Q10: Can I revert to the previous macOS version after installing Catalina?
A10: Yes, you can downgrade to the previous macOS version if you have a Time Machine backup or a bootable installer of the previous macOS version.
Q11: What are the new features in macOS Catalina?
A11: macOS Catalina introduces new features like Sidecar, which allows you to use your iPad as a second display, and Screen Time, which helps you manage and monitor your app usage.
Q12: Is it recommended to update to macOS Catalina?
A12: It is generally recommended to keep your operating system up to date for security and performance enhancements, but it’s always a good idea to backup your important files before upgrading to a new version.