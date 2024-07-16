How to install macOS bootable usb?

If you need to install macOS on a new Mac or simply want to perform a clean installation on an existing one, creating a bootable USB drive can be a great option. Having a bootable USB allows you to easily install macOS on multiple devices without needing an internet connection. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to create a macOS bootable USB.
Step 1: Prepare the USB drive
To create a macOS bootable USB, you first need to ensure you have a compatible USB drive with at least 12GB of available space. Format the USB drive using the macOS Extended (Journaled) format and give it a suitable name.
Step 2: Download macOS Installer
Visit the Mac App Store and download the macOS installer. Ensure that you have a stable internet connection as the installer is around 8-12GB in size. Once downloaded, the installer will launch automatically, but don’t proceed with the installation just yet.
Step 3: Create the bootable USB drive
To create a bootable USB, open Terminal on your Mac. You can find it in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder or use Spotlight to search for it. Follow these steps:
1. Connect the USB drive to your Mac.
2. In Terminal, type the following command and press Enter: sudo /Applications/Install macOS Sierra.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/MyVolume –applicationpath /Applications/Install macOS Sierra.app
(Replace “Install macOS Sierra” with the name of the macOS installer you have downloaded, and “MyVolume” with the name of your formatted USB drive).
3. Terminal will prompt you to enter your user password. Type it in and press Enter.
4. Confirm that you want to erase the USB drive by typing “Y” and press Enter.
5. The process will take some time to complete. Once finished, you will see a message stating “Done.”
Step 4: Boot from the USB drive
Now that you have created a macOS bootable USB, you can use it to install or reinstall macOS on your Mac. Follow these steps:
1. Shut down your Mac.
2. Connect the USB drive to your Mac.
3. Turn on your Mac while holding down the Option (Alt) key on your keyboard.
4. A list of available startup disks will appear. Select the USB drive with the macOS installer and press Enter.
5. Your Mac will boot from the USB drive, and the macOS installer will appear on the screen.
6. Follow the on-screen instructions to install macOS on your Mac.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Installing macOS Bootable USB:
Q1: Can I use any USB drive to create a macOS bootable USB?
Yes, you can use any compatible USB drive with at least 12GB of available space.
Q2: Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive as long as it is formatted correctly and has enough available space.
Q3: Do I need an internet connection to create a macOS bootable USB?
You need an internet connection to download the macOS installer, but creating the bootable USB does not require an internet connection.
Q4: Can I use a Windows PC to create a macOS bootable USB?
No, the process of creating a macOS bootable USB requires a Mac.
Q5: Can I install a previous version of macOS using a bootable USB?
Yes, you can download an older version of macOS from the Mac App Store and create a bootable USB for that version.
Q6: Can I use the bootable USB to reinstall macOS on multiple Macs?
Yes, once you have created a bootable USB, you can use it to install or reinstall macOS on multiple Macs without needing an internet connection.
Q7: Can I use the bootable USB to upgrade my existing macOS?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB to perform an upgrade installation of macOS. However, make sure to backup your important data before upgrading.
Q8: Can I create a bootable USB for macOS on an unsupported Mac?
While you can create a bootable USB for macOS on an unsupported Mac, the installation may not be successful or stable on those devices.
Q9: Can I use the bootable USB to troubleshoot macOS issues?
Yes, a bootable USB can be used to troubleshoot macOS issues, repair disk errors, or reinstall macOS in case of serious problems.
Q10: Do I need to keep the bootable USB after installing macOS?
No, once you have successfully installed macOS, you can safely remove the bootable USB. However, it’s always a good idea to keep it for future use.
Q11: Can I use the bootable USB on a different model of Mac?
Yes, a bootable USB created on one Mac can be used on other compatible models to install or reinstall macOS.
Q12: How often should I create a new bootable USB?
It is recommended to create a new bootable USB whenever a major macOS update is released or if you need to perform a clean installation on a different Mac.