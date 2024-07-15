Installing a fresh copy of macOS on your MacBook Pro from a USB drive can come in handy when you need to upgrade to a newer version or resolve any software issues. Thankfully, the process is quite straightforward, and this article will guide you through the steps required. So, let’s get started!
How to Install MacBook Pro OS from USB?
Step 1: Obtain a bootable macOS USB drive.
To install macOS on your MacBook Pro from a USB drive, you’ll first need to create a bootable macOS USB installer. You can do this by following the official Apple instructions or using third-party tools like DiskMaker X or Terminal commands.
Step 2: Backup your data.
Before proceeding with the installation, it’s essential to back up all your important data. This ensures that even if something goes wrong during the installation process, you won’t lose your valuable files and documents.
Step 3: Connect the USB drive to your MacBook Pro.
Plug in the bootable macOS USB drive to an available USB port on your MacBook Pro.
Step 4: Restart your MacBook Pro.
Restart your MacBook Pro. While it’s booting up, hold down the Option (⌥) key until you see a Startup Manager appear on the screen.
Step 5: Select the USB drive.
Using the arrow keys, navigate to the USB drive that appears as an external drive in the Startup Manager. Once selected, press Enter to start booting from the USB drive.
Step 6: Choose the macOS installer.
After successfully booting from the USB drive, you’ll be presented with a screen showing various macOS installers. Choose the appropriate installer for the version of macOS you wish to install on your MacBook Pro.
Step 7: Format the destination drive.
Next, you’ll need to format the internal drive of your MacBook Pro where the new macOS will be installed. Click on the “Disk Utility” option from the macOS Utilities window and select the internal drive. Click on “Erase” and choose the appropriate format (usually APFS or macOS Extended) and a suitable name for your drive.
Step 8: Begin the installation.
Exit the Disk Utility after the formatting is complete. You’ll now be back in the macOS Utilities window. Click on the “Install macOS” option and follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the installation process.
Step 9: Wait for the installation to complete.
The installation process may take some time. Ensure that your MacBook Pro is connected to a power source to avoid any interruptions during the installation. Once the installation is finished, your MacBook Pro will restart.
Step 10: Set up macOS on your MacBook Pro.
After the restart, you’ll be guided through the initial setup process. Follow the prompts to select your region, keyboard layout, sign in with your Apple ID, and configure various preferences. Once the setup is complete, you can start using your MacBook Pro with the newly installed macOS.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Q1: Can I install macOS on my MacBook Pro from any USB drive?
Yes, as long as the USB drive is set up as a bootable macOS installer.
Q2: Can I create a bootable macOS USB installer from Windows?
Yes, you can use third-party tools like TransMac or create the installer using macOS in a virtual machine.
Q3: Do I need to backup my data before installing macOS from a USB drive?
Yes, it is highly recommended to back up your data to prevent any data loss during the installation process.
Q4: Can I use a USB 3.0 or USB-C drive to create a bootable macOS installer?
Yes, USB 3.0 and USB-C drives are compatible and can be used to create the bootable macOS installer.
Q5: How long does it take to install macOS from a USB drive?
The installation time varies depending on the speed of your MacBook Pro and the version of macOS being installed. It can typically take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours.
Q6: Will the installation process delete my existing files?
Yes, the installation process involves formatting the internal drive of your MacBook Pro, resulting in the deletion of all data. Hence, it is essential to back up your files.
Q7: Can I install an older version of macOS using this method?
Yes, as long as you have the bootable macOS installer for the desired version, you can install it on your MacBook Pro.
Q8: Do I need an internet connection during the installation?
An internet connection is not mandatory for the installation process. However, it is recommended to have an active internet connection to download the latest updates during the setup phase.
Q9: Can I install macOS on a partitioned drive using this method?
Yes, you can install macOS on a specific partition of your choice during the installation process.
Q10: What should I do if the installation fails?
If the installation fails, ensure that you have a stable internet connection and retry the process. If the issue persists, it might be necessary to seek technical assistance.
Q11: Can I cancel the installation process once it has started?
Yes, you can interrupt the installation process by restarting your MacBook Pro. However, this may lead to an incomplete installation and potential system issues.
Q12: Will I lose the existing software applications after installing macOS from a USB drive?
Yes, the installation process erases all existing data on your internal drive, including software applications. Make sure to reinstall the required applications after completing the installation.