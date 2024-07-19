How to install Mac os on external ssd?

Are you looking to install Mac OS on an external SSD? Whether you want to create a portable version of macOS or optimize your system’s performance, installing Mac OS on an external SSD can be a useful solution. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of installing Mac OS on an external SSD.
What you’ll need:
Before we get started, make sure you have the following:
– A Mac computer that supports the version of macOS you want to install.
– An external SSD with sufficient storage capacity for the macOS installation.
– A USB-C or Thunderbolt cable to connect the SSD to your Mac.
Step-by-Step Guide:
Now that you have everything necessary, let’s dive into the installation process.
Step 1: Prepare the External SSD
1. Connect the external SSD to your Mac using the USB-C or Thunderbolt cable.
2. Ensure that the SSD is properly formatted. Open Disk Utility (located in the “Utilities” folder within “Applications”) and select the external SSD.
3. Click on the “Erase” tab and choose a suitable format (like APFS or Mac OS Extended) for the SSD. Remember that formatting will erase all existing data on the SSD.
Step 2: Download and Prepare macOS
4. Open the App Store on your Mac and search for the version of macOS you want to install.
5. Once you find it, click on the “Download” button and wait for the macOS installer to finish downloading.
6. Launch the installer, but do not proceed with the installation just yet.
7. Instead, quit the installer. We will use the Terminal to create a bootable installer.
Step 3: Create a Bootable Installer
8. Open Terminal (located in “Utilities” within the “Applications” folder).
9. Type the following command and press Enter:
Step 4: Install macOS on the External SSD
10. Restart your Mac and hold down the Option key immediately.
11. This will bring up the Startup Manager, which shows all available startup disks.
12. Select the external SSD from the list and click on the arrow beneath it to start the macOS installation.
13. Follow the on-screen instructions and select the external SSD as the installation destination when prompted.
14. Complete the installation process, and your Mac will restart using the newly installed macOS on the external SSD.
Step 5: Set the External SSD as the Default Startup Disk (optional)
15. After installation, you can choose to set the external SSD as the default startup disk to always boot into macOS from the external SSD.
16. Go to Apple menu > System Preferences and click on “Startup Disk”.
17. Select the external SSD from the list of available startup disks and click on the lock icon to apply the changes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I install any version of Mac OS on an external SSD?
Yes, you can install any macOS version supported by your Mac on an external SSD.
Q2: Why should I install macOS on an external SSD?
Installing macOS on an external SSD can provide you with a portable version of your operating system or improve performance by utilizing the faster speeds of the SSD.
Q3: Can I use an external HDD instead of an SSD?
Yes, you can install macOS on an external HDD, but it may result in slower performance compared to an SSD.
Q4: Can I switch between booting from the internal drive and the external SSD?
Yes, you can switch between booting from the internal drive and external SSD by using the Startup Manager (accessed by holding down the Option key during startup).
Q5: Can I use a Windows computer to create a bootable installer for macOS?
No, creating a bootable macOS installer requires a Mac.
Q6: Will installing macOS on an external SSD affect my internal drive?
No, installing macOS on an external SSD will not impact your internal drive unless you choose to erase it during the installation process.
Q7: Can I install macOS on multiple external SSDs?
Yes, you can install macOS on multiple external SSDs and choose which one to boot from using the Startup Manager.
Q8: Do I need to keep the external SSD connected at all times?
No, you only need to connect the external SSD when you want to boot into macOS from it.
Q9: Can I use a USB-A to USB-C adapter for connecting the SSD?
Yes, you can use a USB-A to USB-C adapter to connect the SSD if your Mac has USB-A ports.
Q10: Can I install macOS on a partition of the external SSD?
Yes, you can install macOS on a separate partition of the external SSD if you want to use the remaining space for other purposes.
Q11: Is it possible to install macOS on an external SSD without using Terminal?
No, creating a bootable installer using Terminal is the recommended method for installing macOS on an external SSD.
Q12: Can I use this method for installing macOS on a USB flash drive?
Yes, you can use a similar method to install macOS on a USB flash drive, but note that flash drives have lower performance compared to SSDs.