How to install Mac os el capitan from usb?

Mac OS El Capitan is a popular operating system developed by Apple, and if you have an older Mac that is not compatible with the latest macOS versions, you may wonder how to install El Capitan from a USB drive. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing Mac OS El Capitan from a USB drive, step by step.
Prerequisites
Before you begin, make sure you have the following:
1. A USB flash drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB.
2. A Mac computer compatible with El Capitan.
3. The El Capitan installer file, which can be downloaded from the Mac App Store.
Creating a Bootable USB Drive
1. Connect the USB drive to your Mac.
2. Open the “Disk Utility” application, which is found in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder.
3. Select the USB drive from the left sidebar.
4. Click on the “Erase” tab.
5. Choose a name for your USB drive and select the “OS X Extended (Journaled)” format.
6. Click on the “Erase” button to format the USB drive.
7. Once the formatting is complete, close the Disk Utility.
Copying the El Capitan Installer
1. Open the “Terminal” application, found in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder.
2. In the Terminal window, type the following command exactly as shown: **sudo /Applications/Install OS X El Capitan.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/Untitled –applicationpath /Applications/Install OS X El Capitan.app**
3. Press Enter and enter your admin password when prompted.
4. The Terminal will display the progress as it copies the installer files to the USB drive. This process may take some time.
Installing El Capitan from USB
1. Restart your Mac while holding down the Option key.
2. When the startup disk selection screen appears, release the Option key.
3. Select the USB drive labeled “Install OS X El Capitan” and press Enter.
4. The Mac will now boot from the USB drive and the installer window will appear.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to install El Capitan on your Mac. Make sure to select the appropriate destination disk when prompted.
FAQs
1. Can I use any USB drive for creating a bootable installer?
It is recommended to use a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB for creating a bootable installer.
2. Do I need to format the USB drive before creating a bootable installer?
Yes, you need to format the USB drive using the Disk Utility application before copying the El Capitan installer.
3. Can I use the El Capitan installer from the Mac App Store?
Yes, you can download the El Capitan installer from the Mac App Store and use it to create a bootable USB drive.
4. What if I don’t have the El Capitan installer file?
If you don’t have the El Capitan installer file, you can try searching for it on reliable online sources.
5. Can I install El Capitan on any Mac computer?
No, El Capitan has specific hardware requirements. Make sure your Mac is compatible with El Capitan before attempting to install it.
6. How long does it take to create a bootable USB drive?
The time it takes to create a bootable USB drive depends on the speed of your Mac and the USB drive. It may take several minutes to complete.
7. Can I dual-boot El Capitan with another operating system?
Yes, you can dual-boot El Capitan with another operating system, but you will need to partition your hard drive to allocate space for both operating systems.
8. Is it possible to upgrade from an older macOS version to El Capitan?
Yes, you can upgrade from older macOS versions to El Capitan if your Mac meets the minimum system requirements.
9. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
No, this guide specifically covers the installation of El Capitan from a USB drive. Using a DVD is not recommended.
10. What should I do if the installation process fails?
If the installation process fails, make sure your USB drive is properly formatted and try again. Make sure your Mac meets the system requirements as well.
11. Can I use the bootable USB drive on multiple Mac computers?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB drive on multiple compatible Mac computers.
12. Do I need an internet connection to install El Capitan?
No, an internet connection is not required to install El Capitan from a bootable USB drive. All the necessary files are included on the USB drive itself.