How to install Linux from USB on Windows 10?

Installing Linux from a USB on your Windows 10 computer can be a great way to explore the world of open-source software and experience the benefits of Linux. Whether you’re a seasoned Linux user or just starting out, this guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of installing Linux from a USB on your Windows 10 system.
What You’ll Need:
Before we begin, let’s gather all the necessary tools to complete the installation process:
1. A USB flash drive (4GB or more) – ensure it is empty as the installation process will delete all its contents.
2. A Windows 10 computer – to perform the installation process.
3. Linux distribution – choose the Linux distribution you want to install (e.g., Ubuntu, Fedora, or Linux Mint) and download the ISO file from their official website.
4. Rufus software – a free and open-source tool for creating bootable USB drives. You can download Rufus from their official website.
Creating a Bootable USB Drive:
Now that you have gathered the necessary tools, let’s proceed with the installation process. To create a bootable USB drive, follow these steps:
1. **Insert the USB flash drive** into an available USB port on your Windows 10 computer.
2. **Launch Rufus** – double-click on the Rufus application that you downloaded to open it.
3. In the Rufus application, **select your USB drive** from the “Device” dropdown menu.
4. **Click on the “Select” button** next to the “Boot selection” option and locate the Linux ISO file you downloaded.
5. **Choose the bootable disk format** – select “MBR” for BIOS or “GPT” for UEFI computers.
6. **Leave the other options as default** – Rufus will automatically select the optimal settings.
7. Finally, **click on the “Start” button** to begin the creation of the bootable USB drive. **Wait patiently** until Rufus finishes creating the bootable USB.
Installing Linux from the USB drive:
Once you have created the bootable USB drive, you are now ready to install Linux on your Windows 10 computer. Follow these steps to complete the installation:
1. **Restart your computer** – make sure your boot priority is set to USB in the BIOS or UEFI settings.
2. **Insert the bootable USB drive** into an available USB port on your computer.
3. **Boot into the USB drive** – you should see an option to boot from the USB drive during startup. Select it and hit Enter.
4. **Choose your Linux distribution** – you will be presented with different Linux distributions, select the one you want to install by highlighting it and pressing Enter.
5. **Follow the installation wizard** – the Linux distribution you chose will guide you through the installation process. Make sure to read each step carefully and choose the desired options.
6. **Allocate disk space** – during the installation, you’ll be asked to allocate disk space for your Linux installation. Choose the desired size and partition as per your needs.
7. **Create a user account** – provide the necessary information to create a user account for your Linux system.
8. **Wait for the installation to complete** – the installation process may take some time. Once it finishes, you’ll be prompted to restart your computer.
9. **Remove the USB drive** – after restarting, remove the USB drive from your computer.
10. **Login to your Linux system** – you should now see the login screen for your new Linux installation. Enter your credentials to log in.
11. **Explore and enjoy Linux** – congratulations! You have successfully installed Linux on your Windows 10 computer. Take some time to explore the Linux environment and enjoy the numerous open-source software options available.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I install Linux on Windows 10 without a USB drive?
Yes, you can install Linux on Windows 10 without using a USB drive by using virtualization software like VirtualBox or VMware.
2. Can I dual-boot Linux and Windows 10?
Absolutely! During the installation process, you can choose to dual-boot Linux and Windows 10, allowing you to select which operating system to use when starting your computer.
3. What if I encounter issues during the installation process?
If you encounter any issues during the installation process, ensure that you have followed each step correctly. If issues persist, consult the official documentation or support forums for your chosen Linux distribution.
4. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive for installation?
Yes, you can use a DVD to install Linux on Windows 10. Simply burn the ISO file to a DVD using appropriate software and boot from it during startup.
5. Can I uninstall Linux from my Windows 10 computer?
Yes, you can uninstall Linux from your Windows 10 computer by deleting the Linux partitions and fixing the Windows boot loader using the Windows recovery options.
6. Will installing Linux on Windows 10 delete my data?
During the installation process, you’ll be asked to allocate disk space for the Linux installation. As long as you select the appropriate partition, your existing Windows data should remain intact.
7. Can I update my Linux distribution after installation?
Yes, you can update your Linux distribution regularly to receive the latest security updates, bug fixes, and new features. Most Linux distributions provide a software update program for this purpose.
8. How much disk space should I allocate for Linux?
The amount of disk space you allocate for Linux depends on your needs. A minimum of 20GB is typically recommended for a basic installation, but you may require more space if you plan to install additional software or store large files.
9. Can I switch back to Windows 10 after installing Linux?
Yes, you can switch back to Windows 10 after installing Linux by simply restarting your computer and selecting Windows 10 from the boot menu.
10. Can I use Linux software on Windows 10?
While Linux software is primarily designed for Linux environments, some applications have Windows versions or can be run through compatibility layers like Wine or CrossOver.
11. Can I install Linux on a USB drive instead of my computer’s hard drive?
Yes, you can install Linux on a USB drive and create a portable Linux system. This allows you to take your Linux environment with you wherever you go.
12. Can I try Linux without installing it?
Yes, you can try Linux without installing it by creating a Live USB. This allows you to boot into a fully functional Linux environment directly from the USB drive without making any changes to your computer’s hard drive.