How to install iTunes on external hard drive?
Installing iTunes on an external hard drive can be a great way to save space on your primary drive and keep your music library safe. To install iTunes on an external hard drive, follow these steps:
1. **Connect your external hard drive to your computer:** Make sure your external hard drive is properly connected and recognized by your computer.
2. **Download the latest version of iTunes:** Go to the Apple website and download the latest version of iTunes.
3. **Install iTunes on your external hard drive:** During the installation process, you will be given the option to choose the location where you want to install iTunes. Select your external hard drive as the installation location.
4. **Transfer your iTunes library to the external hard drive:** After installing iTunes on your external hard drive, you can transfer your existing iTunes library to the new location. Open iTunes, go to Preferences, then Advanced, and change the iTunes Media folder location to the external hard drive.
5. **Consolidate your library:** Once you have changed the iTunes Media folder location, go to File > Library > Organize Library, and check the box to “Consolidate files.” This will copy all of your music, videos, and other media to the external hard drive.
6. **Authorize your computer:** If you have purchased content from the iTunes Store, you may need to authorize your computer to play that content. Go to the Store menu in iTunes and select “Authorize This Computer.”
7. **Enjoy your iTunes library on your external hard drive:** You can now access and enjoy your iTunes library from your external hard drive.
FAQs:
1. Can I install iTunes on an external hard drive without moving my existing library?
No, you will need to transfer your existing iTunes library to the external hard drive if you want to install iTunes on it.
2. Can I use an external hard drive to store only part of my iTunes library?
Yes, you can choose to store only certain types of media (e.g. music, movies) on your external hard drive by changing the iTunes Media folder location.
3. Can I disconnect my external hard drive and still use iTunes?
No, you will need to keep your external hard drive connected to access your iTunes library.
4. Will transferring my iTunes library to an external hard drive affect my playlists and ratings?
No, transferring your iTunes library to an external hard drive should not affect your playlists or ratings.
5. Can I install iTunes on multiple external hard drives?
Yes, you can install iTunes on multiple external hard drives, but you will need to choose one as the default library location.
6. Can I use a portable external hard drive for my iTunes library?
Yes, you can use a portable external hard drive for your iTunes library as long as it is compatible with your computer.
7. What happens if my external hard drive fails?
If your external hard drive fails, you may lose access to your iTunes library. It’s always a good idea to create backups of your library on another external drive or cloud storage.
8. Can I still sync my iOS devices with iTunes on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can still sync your iOS devices with iTunes on an external hard drive as long as it is connected to your computer.
9. Can I install iTunes on a network-attached storage (NAS) device instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can install iTunes on a NAS device, but it may require additional configuration to work properly.
10. Can I transfer my iTunes library back to my computer if I decide to disconnect the external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes library back to your computer by changing the iTunes Media folder location back to the default location.
11. Can I still purchase and download content from the iTunes Store with my library on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can still purchase and download content from the iTunes Store with your library on an external hard drive as long as it is authorized on your computer.
12. Will installing iTunes on an external hard drive improve the performance of iTunes?
Installing iTunes on an external hard drive may improve the performance of iTunes on your computer, especially if your primary drive is low on storage space.