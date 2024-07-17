Title: Installing Intel Rapid Storage Technology Driver on USB
Introduction:
Intel Rapid Storage Technology (IRST) is a powerful tool that enhances the performance and reliability of your computer’s storage subsystem. By installing the IRST driver on a USB drive, you can conveniently update or reinstall the driver on multiple systems without an internet connection. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of installing the Intel Rapid Storage Technology driver on a USB drive.
**How to install Intel Rapid Storage Technology driver on USB?**
To install Intel Rapid Storage Technology driver on a USB, follow these steps:
Step 1: Prepare the USB drive
1. Insert a USB flash drive into an available USB port on your computer.
2. Ensure that the USB drive has sufficient capacity to accommodate the driver.
Step 2: Download the Intel Rapid Storage Technology driver
1. Visit the official Intel website (www.intel.com).
2. Go to the “Support” or “Downloads” section of the website.
3. Enter the model or product name of your motherboard or computer.
4. Locate the appropriate IRST driver download for your system.
5. Download the driver to a location on your computer.
Step 3: Extract the driver files to the USB drive
1. Locate the downloaded driver file on your computer.
2. Right-click on the file and select “Extract” or “Extract Here.”
3. Choose the USB drive as the destination folder for the extracted files.
4. Wait for the extraction process to complete.
Step 4: Complete the driver installation process
1. Once the files are successfully extracted to the USB drive, safely eject the USB drive from your computer.
2. Insert the USB drive into the target computer where you want to install the IRST driver.
3. Locate the Setup.exe or Install.exe file within the extracted driver files on the USB drive.
4. Double-click on the Setup.exe or Install.exe file to begin the installation process.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the driver installation.
6. After installation, restart your computer to apply the changes.
FAQs:
1. What is Intel Rapid Storage Technology (IRST)?
Intel Rapid Storage Technology is a software application that provides features, including RAID management, system acceleration with Intel Optane Memory, and drive maintenance.
2. Why install IRST driver on a USB drive?
Installing the IRST driver on a USB drive allows you to conveniently install/update the driver on multiple systems without the need for an internet connection.
3. Can I update the IRST driver directly from the internet?
Yes, you can update the IRST driver directly from the internet by downloading the latest version from the Intel website or using the Intel Driver & Support Assistant tool.
4. Are there any hardware requirements for installing IRST?
Before installing IRST, ensure that the system has compatible hardware and meets the requirements specified by Intel.
5. Can I install the IRST driver on a Mac system?
No, Intel Rapid Storage Technology is designed for Windows operating systems and is not compatible with Mac systems.
6. How can I check if IRST is already installed on my system?
You can check if IRST is installed on your system by opening the Device Manager, expanding the “Storage controllers” category, and looking for “Intel(R) Rapid Storage Technology.”
7. Can I install IRST without a USB drive?
Yes, you can install IRST directly from the downloaded driver file without a USB drive by running the Setup.exe or Install.exe file.
8. Can I uninstall IRST from my system?
Yes, you can uninstall IRST by accessing the “Programs and Features” section in the Control Panel and selecting “Intel(R) Rapid Storage Technology,” then clicking “Uninstall.”
9. Is it necessary to update the IRST driver?
It is recommended to keep your IRST driver up to date to ensure optimal system performance and compatibility with the latest storage technologies.
10. Can I install IRST on a non-Intel motherboard?
While it is primarily developed for Intel chipsets and motherboards, the IRST driver may also work with certain non-Intel motherboards that support Intel storage technologies. Ensure compatibility before installation.
11. Can I use a USB drive of any size to install the driver?
Yes, you can use a USB drive of any size as long as it has sufficient capacity to accommodate the IRST driver files.
12. Can I use the USB drive for other purposes after installing IRST driver?
Yes, the USB drive can be used for other purposes after installing the IRST driver. The files added during the installation will not affect the drive’s functionality.