How to Install High Sierra on USB: A Step-by-Step Guide
Installing macOS High Sierra on a USB drive can be incredibly useful for a variety of reasons. Whether you want to have a portable version of High Sierra or create a bootable USB, this article will guide you through the process. So, if you’re wondering how to install High Sierra on USB, look no further, for we have the answers you seek.
How to Install High Sierra on USB?
1. Prepare the requirements: The first step is to ensure you have the necessary components: a USB drive with a capacity of at least 12GB, the macOS High Sierra installer, and access to a Mac computer.
2. Format the USB drive: Connect the USB drive to your Mac, open the Disk Utility app, select the USB drive, click “Erase” and choose to format it as “Mac OS Extended (Journaled).”
3. Name the USB drive: After formatting, go to the “Name” field and give your USB drive a suitable name, such as “HighSierraUSB.”
4. Download the macOS High Sierra installer: Head to the App Store and download the macOS High Sierra installer. This will save it to your Applications folder.
5. Create the bootable USB drive: Open Terminal (found in the Utilities folder within Applications), then type “sudo /Applications/Install macOS High Sierra.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/HighSierraUSB –applicationpath /Applications/Install macOS High Sierra.app” and press Enter.
6. Enter your administrator password: Terminal will prompt you to enter your admin password, so go ahead and do so. Don’t worry if you don’t see any characters or cursor movements while typing your password. Press Enter when you’re finished.
7. Confirm the erase and copy process: Allow the process to complete, and Terminal will display “Done” when finished. This erases and copies the installer files onto the USB drive.
8. Eject the USB drive: Once the process is complete, type “sudo diskutil eject /Volumes/HighSierraUSB” in Terminal and press Enter. This will safely eject the USB drive from your Mac.
Now you have successfully installed macOS High Sierra on a USB drive! Whether you want to have a mobile version of High Sierra for troubleshooting or a bootable USB for installing the operating system on multiple devices, you’re ready to go!
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use a USB drive with less than 12GB capacity?
No, you need a USB drive with a capacity of at least 12GB to accommodate the macOS High Sierra installer.
2. Can I use an external SSD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, an external SSD can be used instead of a USB drive for the installation process.
3. Can I create a bootable USB using Windows?
No, unfortunately, this process requires access to a Mac computer.
4. Can I use a USB drive with existing data?
No, formatting the USB drive erases all existing data, so make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
5. Is it possible to install High Sierra on an SD card?
Yes, the installation process is similar to using a USB drive; just format and use the SD card instead.
6. What if I encounter errors during the installation process?
Ensure you have a stable internet connection, sufficient disk space on your Mac, and follow the steps carefully. If errors persist, consider redownloading the macOS High Sierra installer.
7. Can I install other macOS versions using this method?
Yes, you can use a similar process to install other macOS versions by substituting the appropriate installer in the Terminal command.
8. Can I use the USB drive on different Mac computers?
Absolutely! The USB drive with High Sierra installed can be used on any compatible Mac computer.
9. Can I install High Sierra on a USB drive from another macOS version?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB drive with High Sierra from a different macOS version using the same steps.
10. Can I update High Sierra on the USB drive?
Yes, you can update High Sierra on the USB drive by downloading and installing the latest High Sierra update from the App Store.
11. Can I install High Sierra on a USB drive from a virtual machine?
Yes, as long as the virtual machine is running a macOS version compatible with the High Sierra installer.
12. Can I use a USB hub to connect the USB drive?
It is recommended to connect the USB drive directly to your Mac’s USB port to avoid any potential issues with USB hubs.