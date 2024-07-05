How to Install High Sierra from USB: A Step-by-Step Guide
Are you looking for a thorough guide on how to install macOS High Sierra from a USB drive? Look no further! In this article, we will provide you with easy-to-follow steps to successfully install High Sierra from USB. So, let’s get started!
**How to install High Sierra from USB?**
To install High Sierra from USB, follow these steps:
1. First, download macOS High Sierra from the App Store.
2. Connect a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage to your Mac.
3. Open Disk Utility (you can find it under Applications > Utilities) and select the USB drive from the left sidebar.
4. Click on the “Erase” tab and select “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” as the format. Give your USB drive a name.
5. Once the drive is formatted, open Terminal from Applications > Utilities.
6. Type the command `sudo /Applications/Install macOS High Sierra.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/USBDRIVENAME` (replace “USBDRIVENAME” with the name you gave your USB drive).
7. Press Enter and enter your administrator password when prompted.
8. Terminal will now start creating a bootable High Sierra installer on your USB drive. This process may take a while.
9. Once the process is complete, you will see a message indicating that the creation of the bootable installer was successful.
10. Restart your Mac and hold down the Option key while it boots up.
11. When the Startup Manager appears, select the USB drive with the High Sierra installer.
12. Follow the on-screen instructions to install High Sierra on your Mac.
Congratulations! You have successfully installed macOS High Sierra from a USB drive.
Now, let’s address some common questions that might arise during this process:
1. Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable High Sierra installer?
Yes, any USB drive with a minimum storage capacity of 8GB will work.
2. Is it necessary to format the USB drive before creating the bootable installer?
Yes, formatting the USB drive to “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” is necessary to make it compatible.
3. Can I use the same USB drive for other purposes after creating the installer?
Creating a bootable installer will erase all data on the USB drive. If you want to use it for other purposes, make sure to back up any important data before proceeding.
4. How long does the process of creating a bootable installer take?
The time required depends on the speed of your Mac and the USB drive. It may take around 10-20 minutes or longer.
5. Can I install High Sierra on an older Mac?
Yes, High Sierra is compatible with various Mac models from 2009 onwards. However, it’s always recommended to check Apple’s official system requirements for compatibility.
6. Do I need an internet connection to install High Sierra?
No, you can install High Sierra without an internet connection. However, an internet connection is required for downloading High Sierra and accessing certain features during the installation process.
7. Can I dual-boot High Sierra with another operating system?
Yes, you can create a separate partition on your Mac and dual-boot High Sierra with another macOS version or a different operating system like Windows.
8. Will installing High Sierra erase my existing data?
During the installation process, you will have the option to either erase the existing disk and install a fresh copy or keep your files intact. It’s always recommended to backup your data before proceeding.
9. What if the High Sierra installer doesn’t appear in the Startup Manager?
Ensure that the USB drive is properly formatted and connected. Also, double-check if you followed the steps correctly. Restarting your Mac or using a different USB port might also resolve the issue.
10. Can I downgrade from High Sierra to a previous macOS version?
Yes, it is possible to downgrade, but the process involves reinstalling the previous macOS, which may require formatting the disk and erasing all data.
11. Do I need an Apple ID to install High Sierra?
No, you don’t need an Apple ID specifically for installing High Sierra. However, an Apple ID might be required for certain features like accessing the App Store during or after the installation.
12. What if I encounter errors during the installation process?
If you encounter any errors, it’s best to check Apple’s support website for specific error messages or consult the Apple Support Community for guidance.