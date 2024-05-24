How to install Google keyboard on iphone?

Google Keyboard, also known as Gboard, is one of the most popular keyboard apps available for smartphones. Although it is the default keyboard for Android devices, iPhone users can also enjoy the benefits of this powerful keyboard by following a few simple steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing Google Keyboard on your iPhone.
Step 1: Download Gboard
The first step is to download the Gboard app from the App Store. Open the App Store on your iPhone and search for “Gboard” using the search bar. Once you find the app, tap on the “Get” or “Install” button to download it onto your device.
Step 2: Enable Gboard
After the Gboard app is successfully downloaded, go to your iPhone’s Settings menu. Scroll down and tap on “General” and then select “Keyboard.” In the “Keyboard” settings, tap on “Keyboards” to view the list of installed keyboards on your device. Tap on “Add New Keyboard.”
Step 3: Select Gboard
From the list of available keyboards, locate and tap on “Gboard.” This will enable Gboard as a keyboard option on your iPhone.
Step 4: Allow Full Access
To fully utilize the features of Gboard, you need to grant the app “Full Access.” A pop-up message will appear on your screen, requesting permission to allow Gboard full access. Tap on “Allow” to grant permission.
Step 5: Set Gboard as the Default Keyboard
Now that Gboard is enabled, you can set it as your default keyboard. Return to the “Keyboard” settings menu by tapping on the back arrow at the top-left corner of your screen. Tap on “Keyboards” again and then select “Edit” at the top-right corner. Drag Gboard to the top of the list to make it your primary keyboard. You can also remove other keyboards that you don’t use by tapping on the red minus button.
Step 6: Enjoy Gboard
Congratulations! You have successfully installed and set up Google Keyboard (Gboard) on your iPhone. You can now enjoy the numerous features and customization options this keyboard offers, including swipe typing, GIF search, Google search integration, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use Gboard on my iPhone?
Yes, you can download and use Gboard on iPhone devices running iOS 11 or later.
2. Is Gboard free to download?
Yes, Gboard is a free app available for download from the App Store.
3. Can I customize Gboard’s appearance?
Yes, Gboard offers customization options such as themes, key borders, and keyboard layouts.
4. How do I switch between keyboards?
To switch between keyboards, tap on the globe icon or the smiley face icon on your keyboard until you reach Gboard.
5. Can I use Gboard with other apps?
Yes, Gboard works with various apps and supports features like in-app searches, sharing GIFs and images, and translating text.
6. Can I add multiple languages to Gboard?
Yes, Gboard supports multiple languages, and you can switch between them by tapping on the globe or smiley face icon on the keyboard.
7. Can I use Gboard offline?
Most features of Gboard require an internet connection, but basic typing is available even when offline.
8. How do I access Gboard settings?
You can access Gboard settings by opening the Gboard app from your home screen or by going to iPhone Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Gboard.
9. Can I enable autocorrect on Gboard?
Yes, Gboard offers autocorrect functionality, which can be enabled or disabled in the Gboard settings.
10. Does Gboard support emoji suggestions?
Yes, Gboard provides emoji suggestions while you type, making it easier to find and use emojis.
11. Can I search for GIFs using Gboard?
Yes, Gboard has a built-in GIF search feature that allows you to find and share GIFs directly from the keyboard.
12. How can I remove Gboard from my iPhone?
To remove Gboard from your iPhone, go to iPhone Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards. Swipe left on Gboard and tap on “Delete.”