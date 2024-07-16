How to Install Games on External Hard Drive Windows 10?
Installing games on an external hard drive in Windows 10 can help you save space on your main drive and also make it easier to transfer games between different computers. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Plug in your external hard drive:** Before you can install games on your external hard drive, you need to make sure it’s plugged into your computer and recognized by Windows 10.
2. **Open the Settings app:** Click on the Start menu and select the gear icon to open the Settings app.
3. **Go to System:** In the Settings app, click on “System” to access the system settings.
4. **Click on Storage:** In the system settings, select “Storage” from the sidebar menu.
5. **Change where new content is saved:** Scroll down to the “More storage settings” section and click on “Change where new content is saved.”
6. **Select your external hard drive:** In the “New apps will save to” dropdown menu, select your external hard drive as the default location.
7. **Open the Microsoft Store:** To install games on your external hard drive, you’ll need to use the Microsoft Store app.
8. **Choose a game:** Find the game you want to install on your external hard drive in the Microsoft Store.
9. **Click on Install:** Once you’ve found the game you want, click on the “Install” button to start the installation process.
10. **Select your external hard drive:** During the installation process, you’ll be prompted to choose where you want to install the game. Select your external hard drive as the installation location.
11. **Wait for the installation to finish:** The game will now be installed on your external hard drive. Depending on the size of the game and the speed of your external hard drive, this process can take some time.
12. **Play the game:** Once the installation is complete, you can launch the game from your external hard drive and start playing.
By following these steps, you can easily install games on an external hard drive in Windows 10 and enjoy your favorite games without taking up space on your main drive.
FAQs:
Can I install games on any external hard drive?
Yes, you can install games on any external hard drive that is compatible with your Windows 10 computer.
Do I need to format the external hard drive before installing games?
If the external hard drive is brand new, you may need to format it before you can use it to install games.
Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, once the game is installed on the external hard drive, you can play it directly from there without having to transfer it back to your main drive.
Can I move games from my main drive to the external hard drive?
Yes, you can move games from your main drive to the external hard drive by uninstalling them from your main drive and then reinstalling them on the external hard drive.
Can I install multiple games on the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can install multiple games on the same external hard drive as long as you have enough space available.
What happens if I unplug the external hard drive while playing a game?
If you unplug the external hard drive while playing a game, the game will most likely crash and you may lose any unsaved progress.
Can I use an external SSD for installing games?
Yes, using an external SSD can help improve loading times and overall performance when playing games installed on it.
Do I need to change any settings in the game to run it from the external hard drive?
Most games should run without any additional settings changes after being installed on an external hard drive.
Can I install games from other sources, like Steam, on the external hard drive?
Yes, you can install games from other sources on the external hard drive as long as the installation process allows you to choose the installation location.
Can I install games on a networked external hard drive?
It is possible to install games on a networked external hard drive, but it may not provide the same performance as a directly connected external hard drive.
Can I use the external hard drive for storing game backups?
Yes, you can use the external hard drive to store backups of your games to ensure you don’t lose any progress or data.
Can I uninstall games from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can uninstall games from the external hard drive just like you would uninstall them from your main drive.