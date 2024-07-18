How to install ethernet controller driver Windows 7 without internet?

If you have recently installed a fresh copy of Windows 7 on your computer and are wondering how to install the ethernet controller driver without an internet connection, fret not! In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step.
Step 1: Identify the Ethernet Controller
Before downloading the ethernet controller driver, it is crucial to identify the correct one for your system. To do this, follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “devmgmt.msc” and hit Enter to open the Device Manager.
3. In the Device Manager window, expand the “Network adapters” category.
4. Look for an entry named “Ethernet Controller” or similar. This is the network card installed on your system.
Step 2: Download the Driver on Another Computer
To proceed, you will need another computer with an internet connection and a USB storage device (such as a flash drive or external hard drive). Follow these steps to download the driver:
1. On the alternative computer, open a web browser and visit the support website of your computer’s manufacturer.
2. Locate the driver downloads section and search for the ethernet controller driver compatible with Windows 7.
3. Download the driver onto the USB storage device.
Step 3: Transfer the Driver to Target Computer
Now that you have the driver saved on your USB storage device, it’s time to transfer it to the computer without internet access. Follow these steps:
1. Connect the USB storage device to the target computer.
2. Open File Explorer by pressing Windows key + E.
3. Locate the driver file on the USB storage device.
4. Copy the driver file.
5. Create a new folder on your desktop or any other easily accessible location on the target computer.
6. Paste the driver file into the newly created folder.
Step 4: Install the Ethernet Controller Driver
With the driver file successfully transferred to the target computer, you can now install it. Follow these simple steps:
1. Open the folder where you pasted the driver file.
2. Double-click the driver file to start the installation wizard.
3. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the ethernet controller driver.
4. Once the installation is complete, restart your computer to finalize the process.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I check if the ethernet controller driver is installed on Windows 7?
To check if the ethernet controller driver is installed, open the Device Manager by pressing Windows key + R, typing “devmgmt.msc,” and looking for the “Network adapters” category.
2. Can I use a different computer to download the ethernet controller driver for Windows 7?
Yes, you can use any computer with an internet connection to download the driver onto a USB storage device and transfer it to the target computer.
3. Can I use a CD/DVD instead of a USB storage device to transfer the driver?
Yes, if your computer has a CD/DVD drive, you can burn the driver file onto a CD/DVD and install it from there.
4. What if I don’t know my computer’s manufacturer or the model of the ethernet controller?
To identify your computer’s manufacturer, you can check for any branding or labels on the physical hardware. Additionally, you can use system information utilities or visit the manufacturer’s website and search for drivers using your computer’s serial number or model name.
5. The ethernet controller driver is not working after installation, what should I do?
If the driver is not working properly, try uninstalling it from the Device Manager and then reinstalling it. You can also try downloading an older version of the driver from the manufacturer’s website.
6. Can I use a wireless connection to download the ethernet controller driver?
If your computer has a wireless adapter with the necessary drivers installed, you can use a wireless connection to download the ethernet controller driver.
7. Can I use a smartphone to download the ethernet controller driver?
Yes, if your smartphone supports USB tethering, you can connect it to the target computer and use its internet connection to download the driver.
8. What if the ethernet controller driver is not available on the manufacturer’s website?
In such cases, you can try searching for the driver on reputable driver download websites. However, exercise caution and only download from trusted sources.
9. Can Windows Update install the ethernet controller driver automatically?
Yes, Windows Update can sometimes find and install the necessary drivers automatically. However, this may not always be the case, especially for older or less common hardware.
10. Are there any alternative ways to install the ethernet controller driver on Windows 7 without internet?
Yes, you can use driver installation software that downloads and installs drivers for you, even without an internet connection. However, use these tools cautiously and ensure they come from reputable sources.
11. Is it necessary to install the ethernet controller driver?
Yes, without the ethernet controller driver, your computer will not be able to connect to the internet via a wired connection. Thus, installing the driver is crucial for network connectivity.
12. Can I use the same method to install drivers for other devices on Windows 7?
Yes, you can use a similar method to install drivers for other devices that do not have internet access. Simply download the corresponding driver on another computer and transfer it to the target computer for installation. Remember to identify the correct driver for your specific device.