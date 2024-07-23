How to install centos 7 from usb?

Installing CentOS 7 from a USB drive is a convenient and efficient way to set up the operating system on your computer. By following the steps outlined below, you can easily complete the installation process.
Prerequisites:
Before you begin the installation, make sure you have the following items:
1. A computer compatible with CentOS 7.
2. A USB flash drive with a minimum of 4GB capacity.
3. CentOS 7 ISO image file, which can be downloaded from the official CentOS website.
4. A computer with an active internet connection.
Step-by-step guide:
Now, let’s proceed with the installation process:
1. Create a bootable USB drive:
To create a bootable USB drive, you will need a tool like Rufus (for Windows) or Etcher (for Linux and macOS). These tools allow you to format the USB drive and copy the CentOS 7 ISO onto it. Follow the instructions of your chosen tool to create the bootable USB drive.
2. Access the BIOS settings:
Restart your computer and access the BIOS settings by pressing the appropriate key (usually Del, F2, or F10) during the booting process. Inside the BIOS settings, change the boot order so that the USB drive is selected as the primary boot device.
3. Boot from the USB drive:
Save the changes made in the BIOS settings and restart the computer. The system should now boot from the USB drive.
4. Start the CentOS 7 installation:
Once the system boots from the USB drive, the CentOS 7 installation screen will appear. Select “Install CentOS 7” and press Enter to begin the installation process.
5. Language and localization settings:
Choose your preferred language, keyboard layout, and localization settings according to your preferences.
6. Configure storage:
The installation wizard will prompt you to configure your storage options. You can choose to automatically partition the drive or manually configure the partitions. Make your selection based on your needs and preferences.
7. Network configuration:
Configure your network settings by providing the necessary information such as IP address, hostname, and DNS. This step is crucial for ensuring connectivity post-installation.
8. Software selection:
Select the software packages you wish to install. You can choose predefined options like minimal, server, or desktop environments, or customize the selection according to your requirements.
9. Begin the installation:
Review your chosen settings and, once satisfied, click on the Install button to start the installation process.
10. Set root password:
During the installation, you will be prompted to set a root password. This password is crucial for administrative tasks, so ensure it is strong and secure.
11. Create a user account:
After setting the root password, create a non-root user account. This account will be used for daily operations.
12. Complete the installation:
Once you have created the user account, the installation process will continue. After a few minutes, the system will notify you that the installation is complete. Restart your computer to begin using CentOS 7.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable CentOS 7 installation?
Ideally, it is recommended to use a USB drive that has a minimum capacity of 4GB and is formatted with a FAT32 file system for compatibility.
2. Are there any specific BIOS settings required to boot from the USB drive?
Ensure that the boot order is set to prioritize the USB drive. Additionally, disable any secure boot or fast boot options that may interfere with the booting process.
3. Can I install CentOS 7 alongside another operating system?
Yes, CentOS 7 supports dual-boot installations. During the installation process, you can choose to allocate disk space for CentOS 7 alongside your existing operating system.
4. Is an active internet connection necessary during the installation?
While an active internet connection is not mandatory for the installation, it is highly recommended as it enables package updates and additional software installations during the process.
5. Can I change the language and localization settings after installation?
Yes, you can modify the language and localization settings after installation using the CentOS system settings.
6. What is the default desktop environment in CentOS 7?
By default, CentOS 7 uses the GNOME desktop environment. However, other desktop environments like KDE or Xfce can be selected during the software selection step.
7. Can I use CentOS 7 in a virtual environment?
Yes, CentOS 7 is well-suited for virtual environments and can be installed on virtualization platforms like VMware or VirtualBox.
8. Can I install CentOS 7 on older hardware?
CentOS 7 supports a wide range of hardware, including older systems. However, ensure that the system requirements of CentOS 7 are met for optimal performance.
9. Is it possible to upgrade from CentOS 6 to CentOS 7?
Directly upgrading from CentOS 6 to CentOS 7 is not supported. It is recommended to perform a clean installation of CentOS 7 and then migrate the necessary data.
10. Can I install CentOS 7 without creating a user account?
No, it is essential to create at least one user account during the installation process. This account will be used for regular system operation.
11. Is CentOS 7 available for ARM-based systems?
Yes, CentOS 7 offers ARM support and can be installed on ARM-based systems such as Raspberry Pi.
12. Can I install additional software packages after the installation?
Yes, CentOS 7 provides a package management system called YUM (Yellowdog Updater Modified) that allows you to install, update, and manage software packages post-installation.