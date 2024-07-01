How to install bangla keyboard on iphone?

If you are an iPhone user and want to communicate in Bangla, installing a Bangla keyboard on your device is essential. With a Bangla keyboard, you can easily type in Bangla and communicate with your friends and family in your native language. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to install a Bangla keyboard on your iPhone, enabling you to type Bangla effortlessly.
Step-by-Step Guide to Install Bangla Keyboard on iPhone:
1. Open Settings:
Open the Settings app on your iPhone. It is represented by a gear icon and can be found on your home screen.
2. Go to General:
Scroll down and locate the “General” option. Tap on it to access the general settings of your iPhone.
3. Select Keyboard:
Within the General settings, locate and select the “Keyboard” option. It is usually present below “Language & Region.”
4. Tap on Keyboards:
In the Keyboard settings, tap on “Keyboards.” This will display the list of keyboards currently installed on your iPhone.
5. Add New Keyboard:
Under the Keyboards section, tap on “Add New Keyboard.” This will provide you with a list of available keyboards.
6. Find Bangla Keyboard:
Scroll through the list and find “Bangla” or “Bengali” keyboard. Tap on it to add it as a new keyboard on your iPhone.
7. Enable Full Access:
Once you have added the Bangla keyboard, you need to enable full access for it. Tap on the new Bangla keyboard in the Keyboards list.
8. Allow Full Access:
Toggle on the “Allow Full Access” option. A warning will appear stating that enabling this feature will allow the keyboard to transmit data you type, including sensitive information. You can choose to enable or disable this feature based on your preferences.
9. Confirm:
Tap “Allow” to confirm your decision. By doing this, you grant permission for the Bangla keyboard to access all the data you type.
10. Set Bangla Keyboard as Default:
After enabling full access, go back to the Keyboards settings. Tap on “Keyboards” and then “Edit” in the top right corner of the screen.
11. Reorder the Keyboard:
You will see a list of keyboards that are added to your iPhone. Press and hold the three horizontal lines next to the Bangla keyboard and drag it to the top of the list.
12. Confirm the Change:
Tap “Done” to confirm the change and set the Bangla keyboard as your default keyboard on your iPhone.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I install multiple keyboards on my iPhone?
Yes, you can install multiple keyboards on your iPhone and switch between them as needed.
2. Are there any other Bangla keyboard options available?
Apart from the default Bangla keyboard, you can also find third-party Bangla keyboards on the App Store.
3. How can I switch between different keyboards on my iPhone?
To switch between keyboards, tap and hold the globe or emoji icon on the keyboard. A list of installed keyboards will appear, allowing you to select the one you want to use.
4. Can I remove a keyboard from my iPhone?
Yes, you can remove a keyboard from your iPhone by going to the Keyboards settings (Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards), tapping “Edit” in the top right corner, and then tapping the red minus sign next to the keyboard you want to remove.
5. Is it necessary to enable full access for the Bangla keyboard?
Enabling full access allows the keyboard to transmit all the data you type, including sensitive information. If you have concerns about privacy, you can choose not to enable full access.
6. Do I need an internet connection to use the Bangla keyboard?
No, the Bangla keyboard works offline once installed on your iPhone, and you don’t require an internet connection to use it.
7. Can I type in both Bangla and English using the Bangla keyboard?
Yes, you can easily switch between English and Bangla by tapping the globe or emoji icon on the keyboard.
8. Can I customize the Bangla keyboard layout according to my preference?
The default Bangla keyboard layout cannot be customized. However, some third-party Bangla keyboards offer customizable layouts and additional features.
9. Will installing a Bangla keyboard affect other functionalities of my iPhone?
Installing a Bangla keyboard will not affect any other functionalities of your iPhone. It simply adds an additional keyboard option.
10. Can I use the Bangla keyboard to type in other apps and messaging platforms?
Yes, once the Bangla keyboard is enabled, you can use it to type in any app or messaging platform on your iPhone.
11. Can I use the Bangla keyboard on iPad?
Yes, you can install and use the Bangla keyboard on your iPad following the same steps mentioned for iPhone.
12. Are there any keyboard shortcuts available for the Bangla keyboard?
Some third-party Bangla keyboards offer additional features like keyboard shortcuts, but the default Bangla keyboard does not have built-in shortcuts.