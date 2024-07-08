How to install arch Linux without usb?

The process of installing Arch Linux without a USB drive might seem daunting at first, but with a few simple steps, it is entirely possible. Whether you don’t have a USB drive at hand, or you simply prefer not to use one, this article will guide you through the process of installing Arch Linux directly onto your system.
How to Install Arch Linux without a USB Drive?
1. Prerequisites:
Before proceeding, ensure that you have a stable internet connection, a bootable live environment (such as a live CD/DVD), and enough free space on your hard drive to install Arch Linux.
2. Partition your hard drive:
Partition your hard drive using a partitioning tool like “cfdisk” or “fdisk”. Create a separate partition for the Arch Linux installation.
3. Mount your partitions:
Mount the Arch Linux installation partition to a directory of your choice. For example, if your partition is /dev/sda1 and you want to mount it to /mnt, execute the command: “mount /dev/sda1 /mnt”.
4. Install essential packages:
To ensure a smooth installation, you need to install essential packages before proceeding. Execute the command: “pacstrap /mnt base base-devel”.
5. Generate Fstab:
Generate the Fstab file by running the command: “genfstab -U /mnt >> /mnt/etc/fstab”.
6. Chroot into the new environment:
Enter the new environment by executing the command: “arch-chroot /mnt”.
7. Set the time zone:
Set the time zone using the command: “ln -sf /usr/share/zoneinfo/Region/City /etc/localtime”. Substitute “Region” with your actual region, and “City” with your corresponding city.
8. Configure locale:
Uncomment your desired locale in the /etc/locale.gen file, and then generate it by running the command: “locale-gen”.
9. Set hostname:
Choose a hostname for your system and set it by editing the /etc/hostname file.
10. Set root password:
Secure your system by setting a root password using the command: “passwd”.
11. Install a bootloader:
Install a bootloader utility like GRUB or Syslinux. Follow the installation instructions provided in the Arch Linux Wiki.
12. Exit the chroot environment and reboot:
Exit the chroot environment by executing the command: “exit”. Then, unmount all the mounted partitions and reboot your system.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I install Arch Linux without a bootable live environment?
No, a bootable live environment is required to install Arch Linux without a USB drive.
2. Can I install Arch Linux without a dedicated partition?
While it is possible to install Arch Linux without a dedicated partition, it is highly recommended to create one to ensure a proper setup.
3. Is it necessary to mount the installation partition?
Yes, mounting the installation partition allows the Arch Linux files to be accessed and installed onto your system.
4. What are essential packages?
Essential packages include necessary tools and utilities required during the installation process.
5. Where can I find the Arch Linux Wiki?
The Arch Linux Wiki can be accessed at “https://wiki.archlinux.org”.
6. Is it possible to install a different bootloader?
Yes, you can install a bootloader other than GRUB or Syslinux, but ensure you follow the specific installation instructions for that bootloader.
7. How do I unmount partitions?
To unmount partitions, use the command: “umount /mnt”.
8. Can I change the timezone after installation?
Yes, you can change the timezone after installation by modifying the “/etc/localtime” file.
9. How do I access the Arch Linux Wiki during installation?
You can access the Arch Linux Wiki using a web browser on another device or by using a terminal-based web browser like “lynx” within the live environment.
10. What if I forget my root password?
If you forget your root password, you may need to use a live environment to reset it.
11. Can I skip partitioning if I have free space?
No, partitioning is necessary to ensure the new Arch Linux installation has its dedicated space.
12. Can I install Arch Linux without an internet connection?
While it is technically possible, it is highly recommended to have a stable internet connection during installation to ensure access to essential packages and timely updates.