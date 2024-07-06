How to instal Windows 10 on external hard drive?

Are you running short on storage space or wanting to have a portable Windows 10 setup? Installing Windows 10 on an external hard drive can provide you with the flexibility to carry your operating system and important files wherever you go. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to install Windows 10 on an external hard drive, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of a portable operating system.
Requirements:
Before diving into the installation process, make sure you have the following requirements:
1. A USB 3.0 external hard drive: Ensure you have a spacious external hard drive with USB 3.0 compatibility to ensure fast data transfer and smooth operation.
2. Windows 10 ISO file: Download the ISO file for Windows 10 from the official Microsoft website.
3. Windows 10 Media Creation Tool: Download and install the Media Creation Tool from Microsoft’s website to create a bootable USB drive.
Step-by-Step Guide:
Step 1: Prepare the USB drive
- Connect your USB 3.0 external hard drive to your computer.
- Open the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.
- Select “Create installation media for another PC” and click “Next”.
- Choose your language, edition, and architecture preferences. Ensure that you select the same version of Windows that you intend to install on the external hard drive. Click “Next”.
- Select “USB flash drive” as the media to use and click “Next”.
- Select your external hard drive from the list of available drives. Confirm your selection, and the Media Creation Tool will create a bootable USB drive.
Step 2: Create a new partition on the external hard drive
Once you have successfully created a bootable USB drive, create a new partition on the external hard drive for Windows 10 installation.
- Open the Disk Management tool by searching for it in the Windows search bar.
- Locate your external hard drive in the list of available drives.
- Right-click on the unallocated space and select “New Simple Volume”.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to create a new partition with default settings.
Step 3: Install Windows 10 on the external hard drive
Now, it’s time to install Windows 10 on the newly created partition of your external hard drive.
- Restart your computer with the bootable USB drive connected.
- Enter the BIOS settings by pressing the appropriate key (usually F2 or Del) during system startup.
- In the BIOS settings, change the boot order to prioritize the USB drive.
- Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings.
- The Windows 10 installation process will begin. Follow the on-screen instructions and select the newly created partition on your external hard drive when prompted for installation destination.
- Complete the installation process by following the remaining instructions.
Step 4: Boot into Windows 10 on the external hard drive
Once the installation process is completed, you can boot into Windows 10 from your external hard drive.
- Restart your computer.
- Enter the BIOS settings again and change the boot order to prioritize the external hard drive.
- Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings.
- Your computer will now boot into Windows 10 from your external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I use any external hard drive to install Windows 10?
A1: To ensure smooth operation and fast data transfer rates, it is recommended to use a USB 3.0 external hard drive.
Q2: Do I need to format my external hard drive before installing Windows 10?
A2: No, the Windows 10 installation process will format the selected partition during installation.
Q3: Can I install Windows 10 on an external SSD?
A3: Yes, you can install Windows 10 on an external SSD by following the same installation process.
Q4: Will my files on the external hard drive be deleted during installation?
A4: Yes, the installation process will partition and format the selected partition, so it is crucial to back up any important files before proceeding.
Q5: Can I update Windows 10 on the external hard drive?
A5: Yes, just like the internal hard drive, you can update Windows 10 on the external hard drive as long as it is connected to the computer.
Q6: Can I use the external hard drive on multiple computers?
A6: Yes, you can connect the external hard drive with Windows 10 installed on multiple computers, enabling you to have your personalized environment wherever you go.
Q7: Can I install programs and games on the external hard drive?
A7: Yes, you can install programs and games on the external hard drive, but keep in mind that running resource-intensive applications may be slower compared to an internal hard drive.
Q8: Is there a limit to the number of partitions I can create on the external hard drive?
A8: The number of partitions you can create depends on the size and file system of the external hard drive, but typically, you can create multiple partitions.
Q9: How can I remove Windows 10 from the external hard drive?
A9: To remove Windows 10 from the external hard drive, format or delete the partition containing the operating system.
Q10: Can I use the same external hard drive for both Windows and Mac?
A10: Yes, if you format the external hard drive with exFAT or FAT32 file system, it can be used on both Windows and Mac computers.
Q11: What should I do if my computer doesn’t recognize the external hard drive during installation?
A11: Ensure that your computer’s BIOS settings are correctly configured to recognize USB devices and that the external hard drive is properly connected.
Q12: Can I encrypt the external hard drive after installing Windows 10?
A12: Yes, you can encrypt the external hard drive using built-in BitLocker encryption or third-party encryption software to enhance security.