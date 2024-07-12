How to instal ubuntu from usb?

Installing Ubuntu from a USB drive is a convenient method that allows you to easily install this popular open-source operating system on your computer. Whether you want to try Ubuntu before committing to a full installation or you are looking to replace your current operating system altogether, using a USB drive can provide a hassle-free experience. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing Ubuntu from a USB drive.
How to Install Ubuntu from USB?
To install Ubuntu from a USB drive, follow these step-by-step instructions:
1. **Prepare your USB drive:** First, you need to format your USB drive to make it bootable. Ensure you have a backup of the data on the drive as this process will erase everything. Download and install a reliable USB formatting tool such as Rufus or Etcher, then follow the instructions provided by the tool to format your USB drive.
2. **Download Ubuntu ISO:** Next, you need to download the Ubuntu ISO file from the official Ubuntu website (https://ubuntu.com/download). Make sure to choose the appropriate version based on your computer’s specifications, such as 32-bit or 64-bit.
3. **Create a bootable USB:** Once you have the Ubuntu ISO file and a formatted USB drive, you need to create a bootable USB. Again, you can use tools like Rufus or Etcher for this step. Open the tool, select the downloaded Ubuntu ISO file, choose the USB drive you want to use, and begin the process of creating a bootable USB.
4. **Restart your computer:** After successfully creating a bootable USB drive, restart your computer.
5. **Enter BIOS settings:** While your computer restarts, you need to enter the BIOS settings by pressing the designated key (commonly Del, F2, or F12) during startup. The key to access BIOS may vary depending on your computer manufacturer and model.
6. **Change the boot order:** In the BIOS settings, find the boot order options and prioritize the USB drive as the first boot device. Save the changes before exiting the BIOS menu.
7. **Install Ubuntu:** With the bootable USB drive inserted, restart your computer once more. Ubuntu will boot from the USB drive and present you with the option to either try Ubuntu or install it directly on your computer. Choose the installation option to proceed.
8. **Follow the installation wizard:** Ubuntu’s installation wizard will guide you through the process. You will need to select your language, time zone, keyboard layout, and create a username and password. Additionally, you’ll have the option to partition your hard drive and choose whether to install Ubuntu alongside or replace your existing operating system. Follow the prompts and provide the necessary information to complete the installation.
9. **Install updates and additional software:** Once Ubuntu is installed, it’s essential to update the system and install any additional software you may need. Ubuntu provides a Software Updater tool to keep your system up to date and a Software Center to install various applications.
10. **Enjoy Ubuntu:** After completing the installation and necessary updates, you can start enjoying Ubuntu’s features, performance, and vast software library.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I install Ubuntu on any computer?
Yes, Ubuntu can be installed on most computers that meet the system requirements of the Ubuntu version you are installing.
2. Do I need a USB drive to install Ubuntu?
No, you can also use a DVD to install Ubuntu instead of a USB drive.
3. How much space does Ubuntu require?
The minimum recommended size for Ubuntu is 25GB, but it’s beneficial to have more storage space for applications, files, and updates.
4. Can I dual-boot Ubuntu with another operating system?
Yes, Ubuntu supports dual-boot installations, allowing you to choose between Ubuntu and another operating system upon startup.
5. Do I need an internet connection during the installation process?
While not mandatory, having an internet connection during the installation process enables you to update Ubuntu and select additional software during installation.
6. Can I try Ubuntu without installing it?
Yes, Ubuntu provides a “Try Ubuntu without installing” option which allows you to experience the operating system before committing to an installation.
7. Can I install Ubuntu alongside Windows or macOS?
Yes, Ubuntu supports installation alongside existing Windows or macOS installations, giving you the option to choose your desired operating system upon startup.
8. Can I uninstall Ubuntu if I no longer want it?
Yes, you can uninstall Ubuntu by reinstalling your previous operating system or formatting the partition where Ubuntu is installed.
9. Can I create a bootable USB on macOS?
Yes, tools like Etcher and UNetbootin are compatible with macOS and allow you to create a bootable Ubuntu USB drive.
10. Can I install Ubuntu on an old computer?
Ubuntu is known for its lightweight system requirements, making it suitable for both new and old computers.
11. Is Ubuntu free to install and use?
Yes, Ubuntu is an open-source operating system available for free.
12. Can I update Ubuntu after installation?
Yes, Ubuntu regularly releases updates and security patches that can be installed using the Software Updater tool.