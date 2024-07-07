How to insert symbols in word using keyboard?

Microsoft Word provides a variety of symbols that can enhance your documents and make them more visually appealing. While most people use the insert symbol feature from the toolbar, many are unaware that symbols can also be inserted using keyboard shortcuts. In this article, we will explore the different methods you can use to insert symbols in Word using your keyboard.
Inserting Symbols Using Keyboard Shortcuts
There are two primary methods to insert symbols in Word using keyboard shortcuts:
Method 1: Alt + Shortcode
1. Identify the symbol you want to insert.
2. Press and hold the “Alt” key on your keyboard.
3. While holding “Alt,” enter the shortcode for the desired symbol using the numeric keypad.
4. Release the “Alt” key and the symbol will appear.
For example, to insert a copyright symbol (©) using this method, you would press and hold “Alt,” then enter “0169” on the numeric keypad, and release the “Alt” key. The copyright symbol will be inserted into your document.
Method 2: Unicode Hex Input
1. Place your cursor where you want to insert the symbol.
2. Press and hold the “Alt” key on your keyboard.
3. While holding “Alt,” type the Unicode hexadecimal value for the symbol on the numeric keypad (without the “U+”).
4. Release the “Alt” key and the symbol will be inserted.
For instance, to insert a heart symbol (❤) using this method, you would press and hold “Alt,” then enter “2764” on the numeric keypad (without the “U+”), and release the “Alt” key. The heart symbol will be inserted into your document.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use these keyboard shortcuts in all versions of Microsoft Word?
Yes, these keyboard shortcuts can be used in all versions of Microsoft Word.
2. Can I customize the keyboard shortcuts for symbols?
No, the keyboard shortcuts for symbols in Word cannot be customized.
3. How can I find the shortcode or Unicode value for a specific symbol?
You can search for the symbol online along with its shortcode or Unicode value.
4. Can I insert symbols using a laptop keyboard?
Yes, most laptop keyboards include a numeric keypad function. You can activate it by pressing the “Num Lock” key to use the Alt + shortcode method.
5. Can I insert symbols using the symbol dialog box as well?
Yes, you can still use the symbol dialog box in Word to insert symbols. The keyboard shortcuts merely provide an alternative method.
6. Can I insert multiple symbols using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can insert multiple symbols using keyboard shortcuts by repeating the steps for each symbol.
7. Can I insert symbols in Word Online using these keyboard shortcuts?
Unfortunately, the keyboard shortcuts may not work in the online version of Microsoft Word.
8. How can I insert special characters like the degree symbol (°) using these shortcuts?
The degree symbol can be inserted using the shortcode “0176” or the Unicode value “00B0.”
9. Are there any symbols that don’t have shortcuts?
There are some symbols in Word that don’t have designated shortcuts. In such cases, using the symbol dialog box may be necessary.
10. Can I use keyboard shortcuts to insert symbols in other Microsoft Office applications?
Yes, these keyboard shortcuts can be used in other Microsoft Office applications like PowerPoint and Excel.
11. Are the keyboard shortcuts the same in different language versions of Word?
No, the keyboard shortcuts may vary slightly depending on the language version of Microsoft Word.
12. How can I remove a symbol that I accidentally inserted?
To remove a symbol, simply place your cursor before or after it and press the backspace or delete key.
With these simple keyboard shortcuts, inserting symbols in Word becomes quick and effortless. Whether you need to add arrows, currency symbols, or mathematical notations, the use of keyboard shortcuts provides a convenient way to enhance your documents and make them more visually appealing.