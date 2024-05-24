How to insert row in excel with keyboard?

Excel is a powerful tool that allows users to organize and analyze data efficiently. When working with large datasets or complex calculations, inserting rows can be an essential task. Although many people are familiar with using the mouse to insert rows in Excel, using keyboard shortcuts can save time and enhance productivity. In this article, we will explore different methods to insert rows in Excel using the keyboard.
Using Shortcut Keys
The most straightforward method to insert rows using the keyboard is by utilizing shortcut keys. Here’s how you can do it:
**1. Select the row(s) above which you want to insert a new row.** You can select a single row by clicking on the row number, or select multiple rows by clicking and dragging.
2. **Press the Shift key and the Spacebar together to highlight the selected row(s).** This keyboard shortcut allows you to select the entire row(s).
3. **Press the Ctrl key and the “+” (plus) key together.** This keyboard shortcut inserts a new row above the selected row(s).
By following these three simple steps, you can quickly insert a new row or rows above the selected row(s) in Excel. This method works efficiently when you need to insert rows in your spreadsheet repetitively.
Additional Methods to Insert Rows
Apart from the shortcut key method discussed above, here are some additional ways to insert rows in Excel using the keyboard:
1. How to insert multiple rows in Excel with the keyboard?
To insert multiple rows at once, select the desired number of rows using the Shift key and the arrow keys. Then, press Ctrl + “+” (plus) to insert the rows above the selected rows.
2. How to insert a row at the bottom of the Excel sheet using the keyboard?
To insert a row at the bottom of the Excel sheet, select the last row by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Down Arrow keys together. Then, press Ctrl + “+” (plus) to insert a new row below.
3. How to insert a row below the current row using the keyboard?
To insert a row below the current row, select the row and press Ctrl + Shift + “+” (plus) together.
4. How to insert a row using the ribbon in Excel?
If you prefer using the ribbon, you can also insert a row by going to the “Home” tab, locating the “Cells” group, and clicking on the “Insert” button. This action will insert a row above the selected row.
5. How to insert a row at a specific point using the keyboard?
To insert a row at a specific point, navigate to the row where you want to insert a new row, press Shift + Spacebar to select the entire row, and then press Ctrl + “+” (plus) to insert a row above.
6. How to insert rows using the Excel menu with the keyboard?
To insert rows using the menu, press Alt + H + I + R together. This action opens the “Insert” dialog box, where you can specify the number of rows and their location.
7. How to insert a row using the context menu with the keyboard?
To insert a row using the context menu, select the row, right-click, and press “I” on the keyboard. This action inserts a row above the selected row.
8. How to copy formulas in the inserted row using the keyboard?
After inserting a row, you can copy formulas from the row above by using the following shortcut: press Ctrl + Shift + ” (quote) together.
9. How to insert a row without affecting existing data using the keyboard?
To insert a row without affecting existing data, select the row and press Ctrl + “+” (plus) together. This shortcut will shift the existing data down and insert a new row above.
10. How to insert a row using Excel’s “Insert” command with the keyboard?
To use Excel’s “Insert” command with the keyboard, press Ctrl + Shift + “+” (plus) together. This action inserts a new row above the selected row.
11. How to insert a row using Excel’s context menu with the keyboard in Mac?
In Mac, select the row, hold down the control key, click, and then press “I” on the keyboard. This action inserts a row above the selected row.
12. How to insert rows using Excel’s menu options with the keyboard in Mac?
To insert rows using Excel’s menu options on Mac, press Fn + Ctrl + Shift + “+” (plus) together. This action opens the “Insert” dialog box, where you can specify the number of rows and their location.
By utilizing these various methods, you can efficiently insert rows in Excel with just a few simple keyboard shortcuts. Incorporating these techniques into your workflow will enhance your efficiency and save valuable time while working with complex spreadsheets. So, start practicing and enjoy the benefits of working with Excel using the power of keyboard shortcuts.